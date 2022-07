A 22-year-old Libby man died in a motorcycle crash near Whitefish Thursday evening. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Kawasaki EX400 east at about 5:12 p.m. on Whitefish Hills Loop at a high rate of speed when he passed another vehicle on a corner and lost control. The motorcycle went off the right side of the road and crashed into some trees about 30 feet off the road. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital. Road conditions were described as bare and dry. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash while drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO