With USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the future of the conference out West is in question. One of the big players remaining is Oregon, who could also leave for one of college football’s newly forming super conferences. Nike founder Phil Knight wants Oregon to move to the Big Ten or SEC, at least that's his preference if given realignment options for the Ducks, according to John Canzano.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO