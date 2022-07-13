"Shutting Up Is Free": Jamie Lee Curtis Is Facing Backlash For Her Recent Comments About Ana de Armas

Okay, you know the first step to solving a problem is admitting there is a problem. Jamie Lee Curtis just admitted there is a problem. She can prove it. She has seen it in action. She just recognized herself, a warrior for liberal causes, being casually racist. And she admitted she was embarrassed. You aren’t embarrassed unless you know you did wrong, stupidly. This ☝🏻is what gets people to listen.
19 year old Jamie well ok call it naive, 80 year old Jaime just plain ignorance and you realize they live in their own little bubble they call the world.
Much ado about nothing! An older woman assumes a young woman she has never met or heard of is an ingenue and might benefit from her experience. How racist is that! Not at all. As she said, "shutting up is free"!
Related
Bradley Cooper Transforms With Gray Hair, Wrinkles On Set Amid Backlash
Dakota Johnson Addressed The Rumors That She Was In A Secret Feud With Jamie Dornan And, Honestly, I Love What She Said
Adrien Brody Says Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie Blonde Will Likely Cause 'Some Controversy'
Ana De Armas Looks Completely Unrecognizable As Marilyn Monroe In New Movie Trailer—We Can’t Believe It’s Her!
RELATED PEOPLE
Jamie Lee Curtis feels 'real embarrassment' for assuming Ana de Armas 'just arrived' in U.S.
Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star
Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’
Jack Quaid Drops His Pants for Scream Costar Jasmin Savoy Brown's New Music Video
IN THIS ARTICLE
Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo
How Much Money Does Amber Heard Make Now? See the ‘Aquaman’ Actress’ Net Worth
BOLD MOVE: Effective today, Disney has a new way to profit from Johnny Depp’s talents. And they still haven’t apologized.
Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Cruise Allegedly Dumped By Hayley Atwell After He Tried To Pursue Her Again
Sharon Stone says she has lost '9 children by miscarriage': 'It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally'
Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Netflix's new number 1 movie is being called a mashup of John Wick and Ride Along
Elizabeth Olsen Revealed That She's Been Married To Husband Robbie Arnett Way Longer Than Anyone Knew
Alicia Silverstone calls Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s Clueless homage ‘amazing’
Natalie Portman Says Chris Hemsworth Would Hide Behind a Tree to Pick Up His Kids at School
BuzzFeed
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 28