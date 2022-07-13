ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Shutting Up Is Free": Jamie Lee Curtis Is Facing Backlash For Her Recent Comments About Ana de Armas

By Pablo Valdivia
 2 days ago

Many remember actor Ana de Armas from her stellar performance as Marta in 2019's Knives Out. But prior to appearing in that film, she had already been in others like Blade Runner 2049 , War Dogs , and Knock Knock, as well as numerous Spanish-language productions dating back to 2006.

Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

But despite her over 15 years of experience, Knives Out costar Jamie Lee Curtis recently told Elle as part of Ana de Armas's cover story that she assumed de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” prior to meeting her.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

“I assumed — and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” Curtis said. “I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?'”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for CinemaCon

Curtis goes on to say that she was impressed by de Armas and offered to introduce her to Steven Spielberg to play Maria in West Side Story. She also offered to introduce her to Curtis’s godchildren, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal, and was surprised to hear de Armas already knew Jake.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for SXSW

Given de Armas has appeared in Estée Lauder campaigns, Curtis added, “She is not as fancy as maybe the advertisements would have you believe. She leans in, interested; talking to her is kind of give-and-take. She’s curious and asks a lot of questions.”

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Ana will be appearing as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's upcoming film Blonde , and given that Jamie's father, Tony Curtis, starred opposite Marilyn in Some Like It Hot , de Armas didn't pass up the opportunity to show Curtis photos of her as Marilyn. "She showed me a picture of her as Marilyn,” Curtis said. “My father was in Some Like It Hot , and I have a lot of photos of my father and Marilyn. It was a couple of still pictures and one video of her moving through space with no audio. But it was so shocking because she was Marilyn.”

Netflix / Via youtube.com

Curtis is now facing backlash for her initial assumptions about de Armas, especially from Latinos who have to deal with these same assumptions on a daily basis.

The casual racism of Jamie Lee Curtis re; Ana De Armas is... both infuriating and totally expected. It's cringy as hell, and also exactly in line with how Americans are told and taught to think about both Cuba specifically and Hispanic people generally.

@Lucianowrites 04:59 PM - 13 Jul 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis really showed her white savior complex, for the poor little Latina from Cuba, with her whole fucking chest when talking about Ana de Armas. Imagine having the audacity to say something like this? In this economy? It's baffling...🙈 https://t.co/UN6VNR1daZ

@TheAltSource 05:06 PM - 13 Jul 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis assumed Ana de Armas was “unsophisticated” because she’s a young latina immigrant. It’s this type of attitude/thinking that leads to Hispanic women being the most underpaid demographic in the US. https://t.co/wgYThdsEkp

@alix_iconic 07:06 PM - 13 Jul 2022

Even if she had just come from Cuba- I assume Jamie Lee Curtis is the one without the sophistication to know how deeply rich &amp; sophisticated Cuban culture is. https://t.co/r4ifpYLrUq

@StorytellAre 04:33 PM - 13 Jul 2022

Ultimately, most believe that this wasn't exactly something Curtis should have even shared.

I will never understand why celebrities continue to insist on being casually racist out loud.Shutting up is free. https://t.co/dNAmssjvHv

@lizziethat 04:58 PM - 13 Jul 2022

this was the weirdest part of the elle interview and SUCH an awful thing for jamie lee to admit to?? like obviously she loves ana, but this is an awful cultural-assumption and basically blatant racism 💀💀 https://t.co/UeORJ3Ykat

@dylanwithfish 02:42 PM - 13 Jul 2022

jamie lee curtis should’ve just sat there and ate her activia

@charIiehunnam 03:24 PM - 13 Jul 2022

jamie lee "microagressions" curtis

@Tomas_Mier 07:05 PM - 13 Jul 2022

I really think some celebs just shouldn’t talk. Lol. Reading Jamie Lee Curtis’s preconceived notions of Ana De Armas is gross. You thought she was “unsophisticated” because she had just moved from Cuba? GTFO.

@Hey_KayKay 05:28 PM - 13 Jul 2022

That Jamie Lee Curtis story is a GREAT reminder that there are some deeply embarassing expeirences that you should keep to yourself.

@Pawel_Luki 04:44 PM - 13 Jul 2022

What the fuck, Jamie Lee Curtis.

@nadreviews 04:49 PM - 13 Jul 2022

Jamie has not responded to the backlash, but we will update you if she does. You can read Elle's full Ana de Armas cover story here .

Comments / 28

Carol McCrarey
2d ago

Okay, you know the first step to solving a problem is admitting there is a problem. Jamie Lee Curtis just admitted there is a problem. She can prove it. She has seen it in action. She just recognized herself, a warrior for liberal causes, being casually racist. And she admitted she was embarrassed. You aren’t embarrassed unless you know you did wrong, stupidly. This ☝🏻is what gets people to listen.

Reply
17
Joe Gutierrez
2d ago

19 year old Jamie well ok call it naive, 80 year old Jaime just plain ignorance and you realize they live in their own little bubble they call the world.

Reply(1)
21
JT
2d ago

Much ado about nothing! An older woman assumes a young woman she has never met or heard of is an ingenue and might benefit from her experience. How racist is that! Not at all. As she said, "shutting up is free"!

Reply(4)
10
