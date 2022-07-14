The Internet Is Livid That Sadie Sink And Millie Bobby Brown Didn't Get Emmy Nominations

Don't read any more if you've not finished Stranger Things Season 4!

Off you pop to finish the series, but we'll be here waiting for when you return. Oh hi, you're back? Okay, let's carry on.

Following the release of Season 4 of the Netflix sci-fi juggernaut, both critics and fans were calling for Emmy nominations for several of the show's cast, particularly Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown.

One particular episode that united fans and critics alike was "Dear Billy," which saw grieving teen Max Mayfield (played by Sink) escape from the clutches of Vecna, a monster who targets teens struggling with their mental health. Praised for the way it juxtaposed physical and mental demons, the episode artistically showed the struggle with depression that Max had been experiencing and brought home the impact of the condition. Netflix

In fact, the impact of the episode was so great that the song entwined with the scene went on to smash records.

Millie Bobby Brown showed true range in Season 4, going from a grieving daughter and bullied new kid at school all the way to human weapon in a secret lab, before ultimately rising like a phoenix from the ashes to help her friends.

Brown's performances were the crux of many key scenes of Season 4, with fans and critics praising her ability to convey so much emotion without even expressing words. Netflix

Following "The Piggyback" (Season 4, Episode 9), fans also lauded the tear-jerking performances of Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, both of whom had to hold a close friend in their final moments.

sadie sink, millie bobby brown and caleb mclaughlin deserved and emmy nomination for this scene alone @QUINNSKEERY 03:54 PM - 12 Jul 2022

When the 2022 Emmy nominations rolled in, Stranger Things as a show was nominated in several categories.

Stranger Things 4 scored 13 Emmy nominations this year, including Outstanding Drama Series plus Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup and Outstanding Music Supervision for Dear Billy, the episode that prominently features Kate Bush's now-omnipresent 1985 smash Running Up That Hill! @netflix 04:05 PM - 12 Jul 2022

The show is up against many other cultural phenomena of recent years, including Euphoria, Squid Game, and Succession.

Squid Game is the first non-English language series to be Emmy nominated for Outstanding Drama — stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, and Oh Young-soo also received Emmy nominations for their incredible performances! @netflix 03:46 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Fans were, of course, thrilled to see Stranger Things in the lineup for so many awards, but needless to say, confused as to how its leads received no nominations.

I mean, the show has been nominated for Outstanding Casting, but none of its outstanding cast have been nominated in their own right?! And the show as a whole is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, but the people who brought the story to life on screen, embodied the characters, cemented the show's emotional core, and acted as the crux of the storyline's progression didn't get any sort of recognition?

Many took to Twitter to express their outrage at the perceived snub by the Emmys.

Some fans seem ready to go full Vecna on the Television Academy!

Here's a round-up of some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

Hi @FBI, I’d like to report a serious crime. Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown were ROBBED of Emmy nominations for @Stranger_Things! #StrangerThings4 @JMThompson95 04:24 PM - 12 Jul 2022

I would watch this movie tbf.

no emmy nomination for sadie sink, caleb mclaughlin, millie bobby brown and gaten matarazzo is my villain origin story. @upsidecitys 03:53 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Even just these stills give me chills.

the greatest actresses of their generation, millie bobby brown and sadie sink deserved that fucking emmy nomination for their unbelievable performance in #StrangerThings!!! @archivesillie 04:06 PM - 12 Jul 2022

#JusticeForSadie

Fans didn't just see red in Vecna's lair...

HOW THE FUCK DO YOU WATCH THIS EPISODE AND NOT NOMINATE SADIE SINK FOR AN EMMY, I HATE IT HERE https://t.co/Vn1D1A5jxw @ZoeRoseBryant 03:58 PM - 12 Jul 2022

More unbelievable than Vecna existing in the real world...

you’re going to sit here and tell me with a straight face that sadie sink didn’t deserve an emmy after her performance in st4 when this exists???? she was ROBBED. @joycelhopper 04:28 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Actual footage of me at the Emmys:

Millie has been nominated for an Emmy twice before, but not yet won, despite disbelief from fans and critics.

Millie Bobby Brown snubbed again... this is crazy she's been acting her ass off in Stranger Things for years now @etrnlolsen 03:48 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Both the show, and Millie's part in it, will likely go down in pop culture history.

millie bobby brown one of the greatest actresses of our generation, she really deserved to have her 3 Emmy nomination for her performance in #StrangerThings @thinkermilIs 05:07 PM - 12 Jul 2022

MBB in her element:

millie should’ve received an emmy from this scene alone idk @enolasbff 04:05 PM - 12 Jul 2022

There is hope, though.

I'm totally stoked that the cast and crew got so many well-deserved nominations, but truly surprised that the cast weren't in the running, too.

What do you think? Should the cast have been nominated for their performances, too, and if so, which cast member stood out for you? Let me know in the comments!

