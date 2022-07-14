The Internet Is Livid That Sadie Sink And Millie Bobby Brown Didn't Get Emmy Nominations
Following the release of Season 4 of the Netflix sci-fi juggernaut, both critics and fans were calling for Emmy nominations for several of the show's cast, particularly Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown.
In fact, the impact of the episode was so great that the song entwined with the scene went on to smash records.
Millie Bobby Brown showed true range in Season 4, going from a grieving daughter and bullied new kid at school all the way to human weapon in a secret lab, before ultimately rising like a phoenix from the ashes to help her friends.
Following "The Piggyback" (Season 4, Episode 9), fans also lauded the tear-jerking performances of Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, both of whom had to hold a close friend in their final moments.
When the 2022 Emmy nominations rolled in, Stranger Things as a show was nominated in several categories.
The show is up against many other cultural phenomena of recent years, including Euphoria, Squid Game, and Succession.
Fans were, of course, thrilled to see Stranger Things in the lineup for so many awards, but needless to say, confused as to how its leads received no nominations.Netflix / Via giphy.com
I mean, the show has been nominated for Outstanding Casting, but none of its outstanding cast have been nominated in their own right?! And the show as a whole is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, but the people who brought the story to life on screen, embodied the characters, cemented the show's emotional core, and acted as the crux of the storyline's progression didn't get any sort of recognition?
Many took to Twitter to express their outrage at the perceived snub by the Emmys.Netflix / Via giphy.com
Some fans seem ready to go full Vecna on the Television Academy!
Here's a round-up of some of the fan reactions on Twitter:
I would watch this movie tbf.
Even just these stills give me chills.
#JusticeForSadie
Fans didn't just see red in Vecna's lair...
More unbelievable than Vecna existing in the real world...
Actual footage of me at the Emmys:
Millie has been nominated for an Emmy twice before, but not yet won, despite disbelief from fans and critics.
Both the show, and Millie's part in it, will likely go down in pop culture history.
MBB in her element:
There is hope, though.
I'm totally stoked that the cast and crew got so many well-deserved nominations, but truly surprised that the cast weren't in the running, too.Netflix / Via giphy.com
What do you think? Should the cast have been nominated for their performances, too, and if so, which cast member stood out for you? Let me know in the comments!
