ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Internet Is Livid That Sadie Sink And Millie Bobby Brown Didn't Get Emmy Nominations

By Rhianna Campbell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoAcU_0gedIhJX00

Don't read any more if you've not finished Stranger Things Season 4!

Netflix / Via giphy.com

Off you pop to finish the series, but we'll be here waiting for when you return. Oh hi, you're back? Okay, let's carry on.

Following the release of Season 4 of the Netflix sci-fi juggernaut, both critics and fans were calling for Emmy nominations for several of the show's cast, particularly Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eH7UL_0gedIhJX00

One particular episode that united fans and critics alike was "Dear Billy," which saw grieving teen Max Mayfield (played by Sink) escape from the clutches of Vecna, a monster who targets teens struggling with their mental health.

Praised for the way it juxtaposed physical and mental demons, the episode artistically showed the struggle with depression that Max had been experiencing and brought home the impact of the condition.

Netflix

In fact, the impact of the episode was so great that the song entwined with the scene went on to smash records.

Millie Bobby Brown showed true range in Season 4, going from a grieving daughter and bullied new kid at school all the way to human weapon in a secret lab, before ultimately rising like a phoenix from the ashes to help her friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znEHL_0gedIhJX00

Brown's performances were the crux of many key scenes of Season 4, with fans and critics praising her ability to convey so much emotion without even expressing words.

Netflix

Following "The Piggyback" (Season 4, Episode 9), fans also lauded the tear-jerking performances of Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, both of whom had to hold a close friend in their final moments.

sadie sink, millie bobby brown and caleb mclaughlin deserved and emmy nomination for this scene alone

@QUINNSKEERY 03:54 PM - 12 Jul 2022

When the 2022 Emmy nominations rolled in, Stranger Things as a show was nominated in several categories.

Stranger Things 4 scored 13 Emmy nominations this year, including Outstanding Drama Series plus Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup and Outstanding Music Supervision for Dear Billy, the episode that prominently features Kate Bush's now-omnipresent 1985 smash Running Up That Hill!

@netflix 04:05 PM - 12 Jul 2022

The show is up against many other cultural phenomena of recent years, including Euphoria, Squid Game, and Succession.

Squid Game is the first non-English language series to be Emmy nominated for Outstanding Drama — stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, and Oh Young-soo also received Emmy nominations for their incredible performances!

@netflix 03:46 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Fans were, of course, thrilled to see Stranger Things in the lineup for so many awards, but needless to say, confused as to how its leads received no nominations.

Netflix / Via giphy.com

I mean, the show has been nominated for Outstanding Casting, but none of its outstanding cast have been nominated in their own right?! And the show as a whole is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, but the people who brought the story to life on screen, embodied the characters, cemented the show's emotional core, and acted as the crux of the storyline's progression didn't get any sort of recognition?

Many took to Twitter to express their outrage at the perceived snub by the Emmys.

Netflix / Via giphy.com

Some fans seem ready to go full Vecna on the Television Academy!

Here's a round-up of some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

Hi @FBI, I’d like to report a serious crime. Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown were ROBBED of Emmy nominations for @Stranger_Things! #StrangerThings4

@JMThompson95 04:24 PM - 12 Jul 2022

I would watch this movie tbf.

no emmy nomination for sadie sink, caleb mclaughlin, millie bobby brown and gaten matarazzo is my villain origin story.

@upsidecitys 03:53 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Even just these stills give me chills.

the greatest actresses of their generation, millie bobby brown and sadie sink deserved that fucking emmy nomination for their unbelievable performance in #StrangerThings!!!

@archivesillie 04:06 PM - 12 Jul 2022

#JusticeForSadie

i will get sadie sink that emmy myself.

@archslodge 03:50 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Fans didn't just see red in Vecna's lair...

HOW THE FUCK DO YOU WATCH THIS EPISODE AND NOT NOMINATE SADIE SINK FOR AN EMMY, I HATE IT HERE https://t.co/Vn1D1A5jxw

@ZoeRoseBryant 03:58 PM - 12 Jul 2022

More unbelievable than Vecna existing in the real world...

you’re going to sit here and tell me with a straight face that sadie sink didn’t deserve an emmy after her performance in st4 when this exists???? she was ROBBED.

@joycelhopper 04:28 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Actual footage of me at the Emmys:

me stealing the emmy for millie and sadie

@helfirecIub 03:59 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Millie has been nominated for an Emmy twice before, but not yet won, despite disbelief from fans and critics.

Millie Bobby Brown snubbed again... this is crazy she's been acting her ass off in Stranger Things for years now

@etrnlolsen 03:48 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Both the show, and Millie's part in it, will likely go down in pop culture history.

millie bobby brown one of the greatest actresses of our generation, she really deserved to have her 3 Emmy nomination for her performance in #StrangerThings

@thinkermilIs 05:07 PM - 12 Jul 2022

MBB in her element:

millie should’ve received an emmy from this scene alone idk

@enolasbff 04:05 PM - 12 Jul 2022

There is hope, though.

millie &amp; sadie will be getting their nominations TRUST.

@eIsbangs 04:34 PM - 12 Jul 2022

I'm totally stoked that the cast and crew got so many well-deserved nominations, but truly surprised that the cast weren't in the running, too.

Netflix / Via giphy.com

What do you think? Should the cast have been nominated for their performances, too, and if so, which cast member stood out for you? Let me know in the comments!

  1. Quick round up. Who do you think should have got an Emmy nomination?

    Quick round up. Who do you think should have got an Emmy nomination?

    Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) Correct Incorrect

    Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

    Sadie Sink (Max) Correct Incorrect

    Sadie Sink (Max)

    Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) Correct Incorrect

    Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin)

    Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) Correct Incorrect

    Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas)

    Someone else from the Stranger Things cast Correct Incorrect

    Someone else from the Stranger Things cast

    Nah, no one this time Correct Incorrect

    Nah, no one this time

Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later Looks like we are having a problem on the server. Quick round up. Who do you think should have got an Emmy nomination?
  1. vote votes
  2. vote votes
  3. vote votes
  4. vote votes
  5. vote votes
  6. vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown makes season 5 demand after season 4 criticism

Two Stranger Things stars called out the series after completing work on season four.Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been in the Netflix show since its first season, and, during promotion of the latest episodes, spoke candidly about their thoughts regarding deaths in the series.Season four concluded with two last episodes, which were released on Friday (1 July), and those who streamed them were anxious to find out which characters died. However, every one of the original crew of heroes made it out alive.This led to some criticism of showrunners, the Duffer brothers, with many arguing that the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Max Mayfield
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Chills
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Kate Bush
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmys#Television Academy#Netflix Via
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Caleb McLaughlin Teases ‘Stranger Things 5’: ‘I Want People’s Hearts to Be Broken — Again’

Click here to read the full article. Caleb McLaughlin cried while watching “Stranger Things 4.”  The actor, who has played Lucas Sinclair since he was 13 years old, went to an entirely new emotional place during the final episode, when Lucas nearly loses Max (Sadie Sink) to the Upside Down after a vicious fight with his basketball team captain, Jason (Mason Dyer). “He almost died,” McLaughlin told IndieWire about finding Lucas’ headspace in the scene. “But then he saw Max levitating and he was like, ‘Aw no, I gotta get this man up off me,’ and that’s what motivated him. He watched...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Speaks Out About Raising Teens: ‘You Need More Brain Power’

Camila Alves, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Matthew McConaughey, is encountering a different level of parenting. Her three children already command her full-time love and affection. But now comes the fun part. Her oldest son, Levi, turned 14 this summer, and daughter Vida is 12 and on the cusp of being a teenager. Youngest son Livingston still has a few years. He’s nine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy