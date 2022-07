SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police ended a pursuit on I-49 Tuesday. Springdale police were told of a 911 hangup call from an address in town at about 8:30 a.m. When officers got to the address, they talked with a man, Gabriel Lachino-Valerio, 35, on the porch. After a while, he started to get into his truck. An officer asked Lachino-Valerio not to do so, because he had a suspended license for DWI, according to an arrest report.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO