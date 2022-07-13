ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matt Turner

Cover picture for the articleOver the last 20 years, lots of reality TV shows have come and gone. However, through it all, Big Brother has remained one of the most popular staples. There’s something about the intense competition that comes with each season that people just can’t seem to get enough of. As a House...

Which of Your Favorite Shows Were Cancelled in 2022?

It might only be July, but we are all thinking about fall television. The fourth is over, which means it’s basically August, the kids are almost back to school, and it’s Christmas in Hobby Lobby at this point. So, let’s start thinking about premiere dates for our favorite shows in September. It’s not uncommon for fall television to begin premiering shows for the new season in mid-to-late September, and fans want to know when they can expect to see their favorite shows return. Sadly, we are here to inform you that some of your favorite shows do not have a premiere date because they were canceled. Which of your favorite shows will you be mourning the cancellation of this fall?
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Numbers?”

Numbers (also stylized as Numb3rs) is a popular television show that premiered in 2005. The show follows the personal and professional lives of a team of FBI agents who specialize in solving crimes using mathematical analysis. In each episode, the team tackles a new case, using their skills in math and statistics to identify patterns and uncover clues. While the cases are often complex and challenging, the team always manages to find a way to crack the case. Thanks to its interesting premise and talented cast, Numbers became one of the most popular shows on television. However, in 2010, Numbers was canceled after six seasons. There are a number of possible explanations for this decision. One reason may have been declining ratings. Although the show had a dedicated fanbase, its viewership was steadily declining throughout its run. Another possibility is that the show was simply too expensive to produce. By the end of its run, Numbers was one of the most costly shows on television. Finally, it is also possible that the show’s creators simply wanted to end it on a high note. After six seasons, they may have felt that they had told the story they wanted to tell and that it was time to move on to new projects. Whatever the reasons for its cancellation, Numbers remains an ambitious and stylish show that is fondly remembered by many fans. Despite the failure of the show to remain on the airwaves, the show’s cast members had been able to pursue fruitful careers even after the show’s demise. If you want to learn more about what the cast of Numbers had been up to since the show’s cancellation, look no further. Here’s an update on what the cast members of Numbers had been since the show went off the air.
What Made Heather Rae El Moussa Decide to Get Pregnant?

It was the Fourth of July 2019 in Newport Beach, California, when newly minted reality television star Heather Rae Young met major reality star Tarek El Moussa. It may have even been love at first sight, which we cannot confirm, but we can confirm that it took only a month for the two reality stars to make their new relationship Instagram official. From there, it’s been a whirlwind of romance. Lavish, romantic dates, travel, and a beautiful engagement led to a gorgeous Orange County wedding attended by everyone – almost – from Heather’s Selling Sunset show, as well as other famous guests. The entire thing was romance from the start, and nothing seems to have changed in three years…except for one thing. Heather remained adamant from day one that she was not interested in having children of her own. The reality star made it very clear that being a bonus mom to her husband’s children with his ex-wife Christina Hall, but she didn’t have any desire to have children of her own. Fast forward three years to July 2022 when the happy couple announced they are expecting a baby together. What changed in their relationship to make Heather Rae El Moussa decide to get pregnant?
Is Dr. Addison Montgomery Making a Comeback to Grey’s Anatomy?

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy will never forget the moment Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery Shepherd walked into the hospital in the first season of the hit show. McDreamy and Dr. Meredith Grey had already begun their on-again, off-again relationship (infused with every bit of drama) only for her to find out that this beautiful redheaded doctor was, in fact, the wife of Dr. Grey’s new boyfriend. What a mess. It was a pivotal moment in the show – and one that would go from a guest appearance to a main character to a guest star to spin-off all of her own for Dr. Addison Montgomery, played by none other than the gorgeous Kate Walsh. It was 2005 when we first met Walsh’s character. It was 2007 when she landed her own show called Private Practice, and it was 2022 the last time she appeared on Grey’s Anatomy during a guest appearance on the May 5 episode. But, fans are asking an important question. Is the rumor that Dr. Addison Montgomery is making a comeback to Grey’s Anatomy? Is Kate Walsh really coming back to ABC?
Meet The Cast Of “The Responder”

The hit BBC One police drama series The Responder premiered on January 24 to critical acclaim. The show, which features an ensemble of A-listers, wowed audiences and earned a thumbs-up from even the harshest of critics. The success of the show might be explained by the fact that it was written by Tony Schumacher, who was a former Merseyside Police officer. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to DM Talkies: “The Responder,” follows a corrupt police officer, Chris Carson, who is on the brink of madness yet tries to save the truth inside him by performing one good deed. However, his act of saving one’s life soaks him into a web of affairs that deals with stolen drugs, drug mobsters, and a drug peddler trying to change her life.” While the story is compelling, it’s the performance of its cast members that stole the show. If you want to learn more about the actors that appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the hit BBC One police drama The Responder.
Celebrity Couples You Didn’t Know Broke Up Before Getting Back Together

When Jennifer Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, it was a matter of minutes before sources began linking her to another famous man – her new fiancé, Ben Affleck. The situation was quick, yes, but it was also shocking. J.Lo and Affleck were a couple back in 2002. They began dating and quickly got engaged, and they planned to wed in September of 2003. However, their wedding was postponed – something the world speculated about for years – and by the time 2004 arrived, it was public knowledge the couple had ended their whirlwind romance. They’d been given the moniker Bennifer during their quick romance, and everyone was sad to see it end. However, he quickly moved on with actress (and America’s Sweetheart) Jennifer Garner. Before we knew it, Garner was pregnant and the couple was married in 2005 – only 18 months after he officially ended his relationship with Lopez. The couple went on to welcome three kids before announcing their shocking split in 2015. They were officially divorced in 2017. By 2021, Bennifer was back together. While the entire world knew about their split, there are many celebrities who broke up and got back together again and no one knew. Which of your favorite celebrity couples called it quits before getting back together?
“Good Will Hunting” Turns 25 In 2022

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since Good Will Hunting was released in theaters. The film has become a classic and is often cited as one of the best movies of all time. It’s no wonder, either – the story is powerful, the acting is excellent, and the directing is top-notch. In 2022, Good Will Hunting will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and we think it’s time for a rewatch. But first, a refresher for those whose cinema memory isn’t as sharp as it used to be: Good Will Hunting tells the story of Will Hunting (played by Matt Damon), a young man from working-class Boston who has a gift for mathematics. When his talent is discovered by Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård), Will is encouraged to apply himself and attend college. However, Will is reluctant to change his ways, and instead prefers to spend his days working as a janitor at MIT. When Lambeau sets Will up with a therapist, Sean Maguire (Robin Williams), Will finally begins to open up and deal with the demons from his past. Reviews of Good Will Hunting have been overwhelmingly generous especially during its release. A review from Robin Holabird wrote: “While Damon and Affleck clearly feel at home with each other in familiar surroundings during Good Will Hunting, their story relies on heart more than location since caring and friendship taking precedence.” Good Will Hunting is a moving story about hope, redemption, and the power of friendship. On its 25th anniversary this year, here are a few reasons the movie should be celebrated again as a filmmaking icon:
The Boys Season 4 is Going to be Epic

Did anyone else feel as though The Boys ended in a manner that was kind of heavy considering all the possibilities that it left open? Butcher now has an expiration date that’s about to draw closer with each episode, the gang is back together, Soldier Boy is back in the box, and Homelander is fully in control of Vought. At least it looks that way. Things are looking even bleaker than they did near the end of season 2, and they were looking pretty bad at that point. But with Butcher nearly done in, Homelander cleaning house, and any who could oppose him either shelved or in hiding, it’s very easy to think that any supe that’s going to be brought in at this point will need to be a world breaker if they’re going to be used to put Homelander on his heels. One has to think that a lot of the supes that were left in the world were eradicated at a Herogasm, and any who are left won’t want to mess around with Homelander unless they get desperate. It doesn’t help that the leader of the Seven, which is now more like the One and two Simps, has a following that won’t be turning on him any time soon.
Meet The Cast Of “Andor”

Disney+ is taking advantage of renewed interest in the Star Wars franchise by dropping another TV series under the sci-fi franchise. Titled Andor, the show is a spin-off of Rogue One, which opened in theaters in 2016. Andor is created by Academy-Award-nominated writer and director Tony Gilroy, who is most popularly known for his work on the Bourne franchise as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. A press release from Disney+ explained the plot of the upcoming TV show: “The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.” The show features an interesting mix of actors, some of whom are reprising old roles that appeared in previous installments in the Star Wars franchise. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Disney+ TV series Andor.
Maybe Arcane Should Get the Live-Action Treatment

When talking about which shows would be great if they were made into live-action versions, it feels that Arcane would be kind of daunting, but it would be worth it as well since the story is a lot of fun and the overall imagery and action that’s packed into this show would be fun to see in real life, or something that’s close to it. One of the most difficult aspects of this show would be figuring out who would fit each role perfectly since let’s be honest, there are a few characters in here that can be listed as common in a few ways, but the fact is that they’re also unique in other ways that set them apart. Vi and Jinx would be two of the biggest concerns since this story has focused on them quite a bit, but Ekko would be another big role to think about, as would several others that impact this story in a big way. Trying to cast them all in a way that would satisfy the story as well as the fans would be kind of tough, to say the least. But it might have the effect of keeping people interested and drawing in more fans. Who knows?
Who is the Husband of RHOBH Star Crystal Minkoff?

When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came back for season 11, they brought with the season a new face. Who is Crystal Minkoff, you might be asking? She’s the woman who appeared on the 11th season of the show only to go on to cause some of the most serious drama in show history. She is someone the rest of the cast ended up not getting along with too well. But, the drama aside, it’s her life with her husband the world wants to know more about. Who is Crystal Minkoff’s husband?
Does Anyone Care about The Walking Dead Finale?

This actually feels like a vital question that needs to be asked since at this time it feels as though a lot of people don’t really care much about The Walking Dead, even if plenty of folks are going to be watching the final episodes to the end. Up to this point it feels as though the show has been stumbling a bit, even as it’s been attempting to push the story forward in a manner that people will follow. For all that however it’s still kind of apparent that the loss of a few key characters is far tougher now than it was in the earlier seasons. Despite adding characters to the story in recent seasons as the tale has moved forward, TWD has still seen far more criticism than praise when it comes to the overall satisfaction of the audience. Some would even dare to state that the dissatisfaction with the series started far earlier in the fourth season, but was offset by the emergence of certain characters and situations as the story progressed. In any case, it does feel that a lot of people are bound to be less than receptive to the final episodes of season 11, no matter what the show is planning.
An Escape Artist Rates Movies on Their Realism

Escape artists are fun to watch, aren’t they? They’re even better in the movies since it looks like they can do pretty much anything when it comes to defying death and escaping rooms and situations that might be the end of anyone else. But there are quite a few times when movie magic tends to make things look a little more realistic than they actually are, and this can lead to a lot of people thinking that certain situations are easy enough to get out of that it might be fun to try. Yeah, that’s not a great idea in any situation since the truth is that a person needs to be trained to make these feats work. The escape artist featured in this clip makes it pretty clear that the way he looks, the way he acts, and everything he does is made to draw the attention of the audience away from what he’s about to do, and a lot of times it is bound to work. There are a lot of factors that go into the art of the escape, but plenty of them are tricks that people don’t know to look for when watching someone perform.
Meet The Cast Of “Inside Man”

Media giants BBC and Netflix are collaborating on a new TV show that promises an intriguing storyline, excellent showrunners, and most importantly, a cool list of cast members. The show’s title is Inside Man, and it’s going to be run behind the scenes by Emmy-nominated director Paul McGuigan. McGuigan previously worked on shows like Sherlock and Lucky Number. Not much is known about what Inside Man is specifically about, but here’s a brief description from What’s On Netflix: “A prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, cross paths in the most unexpected way…” Given that intriguing premise, it’s only fitting that an impressive lineup of performers should breathe life into the show’s storyline. If you want to learn more about the actors performing on the show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming BBC and Netflix TV show Inside Man.
Meet The Cast Of “Marriage”

A new BBC drama stars heavyweight performers and an excellent crew behind the camera. Titled Marriage, the show is created by Stefan Golaszewski, who is best known for his work on the BAFTA-winning sitcom Him & Her. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to What To Watch: “Marriage on BBC1 sees married couple Ian (Sean Bean) and Emma (Nicola Walker) negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. They’ll deal with all the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages. The drama also explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.” As already mentioned, the show brags an ensemble of popular performers, many of whom have appeared in major blockbusters in the past. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Marriage.
Ms. Marvel: “No Normal” Recap

Did anyone else happen to think that the Ms. Marvel finale was a little too anti-climactic? It did deliver in a few ways, such as the idea that Kamala’s neighborhood is in full support of her and that she’s a positive force where nearly everyone else has done some damage and had to deal with the fallout. This finale was kind of refreshing since the city wasn’t totally destroyed, though the school might need a bit of a cleanup, and there weren’t a lot of people seriously hurt, even if Kamran was losing control by the end. The fact that Kamala was seeking to protect Kamran, as well as the other people that were attempting to harm him, was impressive since it showed her power set expanding, and it made the clear fact that the power within her is something that’s not to be messed with idly. But given all that did happen in the episode, and there was plenty as loose ends were tied up or at least left in a way that makes sense, the overall ending was kind of, well, predictable.
