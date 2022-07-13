ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ewing opens fourth location in Michigan

By Kim Lux
 4 days ago

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply continues growing its footprint in the Midwest and working to best serve customers in the area by opening its newest location at 12901 Silver Lake Rd. Brighton, MI 48116. Located west of Detroit, this new Ewing...

The Detroit Free Press

Fishtown, Gibson guitar factory, old school buildings added to National Register of Historic Places

Fourteen historic Michigan properties were added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. announced Thursday. Part of the National Parks Service, the National Register of Historic Places is the federal government's official list of districts, sites, buildings, structures, and objects deemed worthy of preservation for their historic significance. The program is administered on the state-level; here in Michigan, it’s administered by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
DETROIT, MI
WNDU

Michigan fruit farmers expecting a lot of peaches amid great fruit growing conditions

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) -Hildebrand Fruit Farms picks their first peach crop of the season, and they say there’s a lot more where that came from. It was just two years ago our own Jack Springgate was splitting open blossoms up at Hildebrand Fruit Farms to see how frost and cold temps wipe out a lot of potential fruit, but on Friday he saw how good weather not only leads to a lot more peaches but a lot tastier ones too.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Cemetery holds vast history of early Black settlers in central Michigan

Looking at the markers at Morgan West Wheatland Cemetery near Remus, Carol Norman waved her arm, noting that everyone interred in the historical burial ground is related one way or another. Nearby, Diana Green, secretary of the non-profit Old Settlers Reunion group that works to preserve the Black history of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKQI Channel 955

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

The 10 Busiest Airports in Michigan Might Surprise You

Like most industries, air travel took a nosedive (pardon the pun) during the pandemic. But the latest figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration show that the numbers of passengers boarding planes in Michigan began a significant rebound in 2021. Several airports in Michigan more than doubled their outgoing passenger...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Stroh’s making its way back to Michigan taps after 2-decade hiatus

Stroh’s is celebrating 240 years by bringing its classic logo and beer on draft back to Detroit. The brewing company announced Wednesday that it is bringing its 1987 packaging to life. “Detroit has so much love for this beer, and most locals say ‘Stroh’s is spoken here.’ In celebration...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Did You Know Durand, Michigan Had A XXX Drive-In?

If your parents were around the Durand, Michigan area in 1966, ask them if they remember the 'Durand Dirties'. The question should make for some very interesting dinner conversation. Maybe you remember the Sceen Drive-In eventually was dubbed 'Durand Dirties'. According to The Daily Beast, the Sceen was the first...
DURAND, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

A Town in Michigan Was the Very First Destination of the “Orphan Train”, 1854

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
blac.media

Detroit’s Adult-Use Marijuana Application To Start in August

The Detroit City Council unanimously voted to approve the opening of the first phase of adult-use marijuana licensing for the retail (dispensary), microbusiness and consumption lounge categories. The City of Detroit’s Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship will begin accepting applications for limited licenses within the city from August 1–31, 2022: including growers, processors, safety compliance labs, event organizers, and transportation licenses. The approval of today’s resolution is the city’s latest push to fully enter the state’s ever-expanding adult-use marijuana market. But what does this really mean for Detroit residents looking to enter the recreational cannabis business?
DETROIT, MI

