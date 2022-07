The Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) has issued additional warnings to residents of skimming scams that have impacted some DTA clients. The agency and its investigations team became aware of banks and retailers who appear to have had their ATMs and card processing terminals compromised. These scams are aimed at obtaining credit, debit and Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card information and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs). Skimming is the use of an electronic device to steal card information from a card reader and create a fake card, known as cloning, to steal money or benefits.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO