ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Some Patients Report Being Denied Autoimmune Drugs over Abortion Fears

By Emma Camp
Reason.com
Reason.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a woman in Virginia and a doctor in Chicago say that access to a drug widely used for treating autoimmune disorders is being restricted over abortion concerns. Methotrexate is used to treat both cancer and various autoimmune...

reason.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Virginia, IL
Local
Illinois Health
State
Virginia State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Abortion Laws#Autoimmune Disorder#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Los Angeles Times#Methotrexate
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Interesting Engineering

This map shows which US lakes contain brain-eating amoebas

A few days ago, a Missouri resident who went swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, was hospitalized after a microscopic amoeba entered through their nose and started eating away at their brain. Better known as Naegleria fowleri, the single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater,...
MedicalXpress

Opioid prescriptions significantly higher for patients with lifelong disabilities, study finds

A Michigan Medicine study finds that people with two pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders are prescribed opioids at significantly higher rates than those without the conditions, raising concerns over addiction, overdose and mental health issues. Researchers analyzed prescriptions of opioids from private insurance claims of over 22,000 patients with cerebral palsy or...
MICHIGAN STATE
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy