Houston, TX

Rockets Josh Christopher Out for Summer With Injury

By Coty Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMEgV_0ged1CZW00

The Houston Rockets are down another player during summer league play with Josh Christopher out due to a hip injury.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are on a two-game win streak during the 2022 Summer League tournament, and second-year prospect Josh Christopher has been their best offensive player.

Through three games inside the Thomas & Mack Center, Christopher has averaged 19.6 points. But ahead of Houston's match against the Portland Trail Blazers, a hip injury ended Christopher's summer league play, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle .

"My priorities for myself in summer league is to be very solid, be able to be a playmaker, and win ball games, of course," Christopher said prior to summer league play on July 5. "I guess I have a year under my belt now, so I want to be able to help the new guys feel as comfortable as possible and help them succeed, as well as myself and the whole Rockets organization."

Despite an encouraging rookie campaign, his participation in summer league competition this year was something Christopher and the franchise had planned before he signed his contract as the No. 24 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Christopher appeared in 74 games for the 20-62 Rockets. He averaged 7.9 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from behind the arc.

Christopher is the second player the Rockets shut down in Las Vegas due to an injury. On Saturday, Houston ruled Usman Garuba out for the remainder of the NBA Summer League tournament due to an injured ankle.

