Jen Garner Flaunts Natural Beauty Before Being Dolled Up To Shoot New Miniseries: Watch Her Glam Transformation!

Actress Jennifer Garner has no problem admitting that no, she didn't wake up like this.

The actress uploaded a TikTok to show how she relies on her trusted hair and makeup gurus when getting ready to film. In the beginning of the clip, the 43-year-old star sported a bare face and wet strands, but she was still glowing!

"Good morning, welcome to The Last Thing He Told Me makeup trailer," she told viewers. "They have their work cut out for them this morning!"

"Watch the magicians do their magic," the mom-of-three announced as her team gets to work. Every now and then, the Elektra lead stops the fast-paced video to show what Virtue haircare products she's using or just to give a little anecdote, like revealing she's a fan of black coffee.

After the pros dry and curl her tresses and apply some false eyelashes and makeup, Garner declares "Yay! Ready to work," then blows a kiss to the camera.

"I can't believe she's 50," one fan commented, while another simply declared, "You're beautiful!"

While some famous faces wouldn't dare step out in public without a painted face, the star takes a more a low-key, relatable approach when it comes to cosmetics.

"We can almost all wear less than we think because, to me, I don't want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that's how I look," she shared. "I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I'm dressed up, I like that my kids are like, 'Woo, look at my mom!'"

As OK! previously reported, the Alias alum has been filming The Last Thing He Told Me since May. Based on the novel by Laura Dave, the thriller miniseries follows a woman named Hannah (Garner) "who forms an unexpected relationship with her stepdaughter (Angourie Rice) as she searches for her husband (Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) who recently disappeared."

The Apple TV+ show is being produced by her pal 's company Hello Sunshine.