ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jen Garner Flaunts Natural Beauty Before Being Dolled Up To Shoot New Miniseries: Watch Her Glam Transformation!

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ctxk_0ged14ax00
Source: mega

Actress Jennifer Garner has no problem admitting that no, she didn't wake up like this.

The actress uploaded a TikTok to show how she relies on her trusted hair and makeup gurus when getting ready to film. In the beginning of the clip, the 43-year-old star sported a bare face and wet strands, but she was still glowing!

Article continues below advertisement

"Good morning, welcome to The Last Thing He Told Me makeup trailer," she told viewers. "They have their work cut out for them this morning!"

"Watch the magicians do their magic," the mom-of-three announced as her team gets to work. Every now and then, the Elektra lead stops the fast-paced video to show what Virtue haircare products she's using or just to give a little anecdote, like revealing she's a fan of black coffee.

Article continues below advertisement

After the pros dry and curl her tresses and apply some false eyelashes and makeup, Garner declares "Yay! Ready to work," then blows a kiss to the camera.

"I can't believe she's 50," one fan commented, while another simply declared, "You're beautiful!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwNUo_0ged14ax00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

While some famous faces wouldn't dare step out in public without a painted face, the star takes a more a low-key, relatable approach when it comes to cosmetics.

"We can almost all wear less than we think because, to me, I don't want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that's how I look," she shared. "I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I'm dressed up, I like that my kids are like, 'Woo, look at my mom!'"

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, the Alias alum has been filming The Last Thing He Told Me since May. Based on the novel by Laura Dave, the thriller miniseries follows a woman named Hannah (Garner) "who forms an unexpected relationship with her stepdaughter (Angourie Rice) as she searches for her husband (Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) who recently disappeared."

The Apple TV+ show is being produced by her pal 's company Hello Sunshine.

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were Spotted Kissing on His Movie Set

Sometimes, on-set PDA isn't really for the cameras. Newly re-engaged couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed by paparazzi having a moment yesterday on his Los Angeles film set. The two kissed and were generally affectionate during Lopez's visit. She was stylish in high-waist black pants and a white tank. You can see more photos of their visit together here.
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez spills the deets on her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck

If a celeb wedding happens in Vegas and paparazzi aren't there, did it really happen? Well, if you're Jennifer Lopez and you have a popular newsletter, On the JLo, there's no need for the media circus that usually comes with high profile weddings. And after her much-publicized relationship and engagement to Ben Affleck 20 years ago, that's probably for the best.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikolaj Coster Waldau
Person
Angourie Rice
Person
Laura Dave
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miniseries#Glam#Natural Beauty#Tiktok
The Independent

Victoria Beckham mocks her infamous diet in TikTok debut: ‘Tell me you’re Posh without telling me’

Victoria Beckham has officially joined TikTok and used one of her first videos to mock her unchanging diet of grilled fish and steamed vegetables.On Thursday, the former Spice Girl made her TikTok debut with a video showing the behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot for Vogue Australia. However, it wasn’t until her second video that Beckham got the hang of TikTok’s comical tone, when she referenced the diet that she has followed for the last 25 years.Beckham’s husband David shared his wife’s go-to meal in February during an appearance on River Café’s Table 4 podcast, where he revealed that the fashion...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
EW.com

Hayden Panettiere opens up about her struggles with addiction, says she was offered 'happy pills' at 15

Hayden Panettiere has revealed she battled alcohol and opioid addiction during the earlier stages of her career. The actress, 32, opened up about her struggles in an interview with PEOPLE published Wednesday, tracing them back to her teenage years. By the age of 11, Panettiere had appeared in several soap operas and starred in Remember the Titans opposite Denzel Washington. Her success continued with Disney's Tiger Cruise and Bring It On: All or Nothing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez’s Most Beloved Romantic Comedies: The Wedding Planner, Mary Me & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez has long been one of the biggest stars in Hollywood’s firmament. The triple threat has amassed a successful career in music and movies, but there’s one genre in the latter where she particularly reigns supreme. Lopez is truly a queen when it comes to romantic comedy. For more than 20 years, Lopez has been lighting up the silver screen with her charm and we’ve rounded up some of her most beloved rom-coms to date that highlight why Lopez has been one of the most reliable mainstays of the romantic comedy genre.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Wraps His Arm Around J.Lo’s Child Emme, 14, As They Visit Him On Set

Ben Affleck, 49, got a special treat during his workday on June 27. The actor was visited by his fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 52, and her child Emme Muniz, 14, as he was on set filming an untitled Nike movie. The singer looked gorgeous in a white fancy long-sleeved top with a ruffled collar and a tie section in the front as well as dark blue jeans and black heels while her mini me looked adorable in a blue and green tie-dye t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. At one point during the visit, Ben was spotted lovingly wrapping his arm around Emme as all three walked together under the sunshine.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sandra Bullock Is Reportedly Only ‘Truly Happy’ When She’s With Her Kids

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock has enjoyed an illustrious acting career, who gave us gems like Miss Congeniality, The Lake House, The Blind Side, Gravity, Bird Box, and The Lost City to name a few. But now, she’s committed to doing what makes her the happiest, which is reportedly spending “quality time with her kids.” In a new interview with Us Weekly today, an insider reported that being with her kids, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, makes the actress “truly happy.” “Sandra hates being away from them for days or weeks at a time,” an insider told Us...
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: John Daly strutting around the Old Course in Hooters pants will make you proud to be an American

Earlier this year, we brought you news of lil’ John Daly’s NIL deal with Hooters. It was a match made in heaven, a reunion of America’s two first families at long last, and Big John wasted no time making the most of the fertile new partnership. First, he was seen ducking the media and b-lining straight for the nearest Hooters/casino following his first round at Southern Hills back in May.
GOLF
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

81K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy