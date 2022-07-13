ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The Best College Dorm Room Decor & Necessities Are On Sale For Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Atc15_0ged0wln00
Unsplash

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

As July quickly breezes by, before we know it, back to school season will begin.

With Amazon Prime Day happening in full force, this is the perfect opportunity to shop the biggest and best deals on all your desired back to school essentials.

For those of you heading out to college come August, Amazon is offering spectacular sales on dorm room decorations and necessities .

AMAZON PRIME DAY: TOP BEAUTY PICKS APPROVED BY GIGI HADID, HAILEY BIEBER & MORE!

Whether shopping for cute wall art, the coziest bedding or a cute and compact shower caddy, Amazon's dorm room essentials for 2022 has you covered.

Want to save on desirable decor for your college dorm? OK! helps you shop the best dorm essentials on sale now for Amazon Prime Day . You can also check out our Amazon Storefront for a full round up of our college dorm favorites!

THE MOST STYLISH CELEBRITY LOOKS ARE AVAILABLE ON SALE DURING AMAZON PRIME DAY — SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ROey_0ged0wln00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Comfort Spaces' Phillips Cotton Comforter Set is on sale retailing for $40.87 (regularly $80.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7UiG_0ged0wln00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

TOTANKI's 22" Rolling Slim Laundry Basket with Handle on Wheels is on sale retailing for $14.93 (regularly $19.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBacz_0ged0wln00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

BARATIE's Preppy Aesthetic Room Decor is on sale retailing for $11.92 (regularly $14.90) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tSnr_0ged0wln00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Exclusivo Mezcla's Fleece Throw Blanket is on sale retailing for $15.84 (regularly $19.80) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYL6V_0ged0wln00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Flagover's Soft Area Rug for Bedrooms is on sale for $18.89 (regularly $26.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y12Hm_0ged0wln00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

UUJOLY's Plastic Portable Shower Caddy Basket Bucket is on sale retailing for $13.99 (regularly $17.49) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKJDk_0ged0wln00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Mkono's Hanging Photo Display Boho Decor is on sale retailing for $12.79 (regularly $16.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4xxU_0ged0wln00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

SPACEKEEPER's Slim Storage Cart is on sale retailing for $20.79 (regularly $39.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0o9a_0ged0wln00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Kungear's 12Foot Extra Long Cord Power Strip Surge Protector is on sale retailing for $26.24 (regularly $34.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Seuqn_0ged0wln00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

BedShelfie's Wooden Bedside Shelf is on sale retailing for $35.99 (regularly $44.99) at amazon.com .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Christmas In July: Amazon Prime Day Is Offering Spectacular Deals On Holiday Decorations — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Did someone say Christmas in July?Amazon Prime Day's spectacular sales have brought the holidays to us a bit early this year. With the most amazing products being available at jaw-dropping prices, it almost feels like Christmas has come a little ahead of schedule. In the holiday spirit, Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to get ahead of your game and start preparing for December. Beside shopping for gifts at great prices, there...
SHOPPING
OK! Magazine

Amazon Prime Day Home Essentials — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day is finally here! Shoppers can use the two-day sale event as an opportunity to save on select items, including...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Gigi Hadid
OK! Magazine

The Daily Checkout: The Coffee Bean Eye Cream That ‘Works Wonders' — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself. To OK!’s Social Media Producer Angela Savoy-Williams, uncovering the secret to perfect, de-puffed under eyes has been quite the process. Frustrated after using an “aloe vera gel” she...
MAKEUP
OK! Magazine

Get The Most Stylish Shoes For Less During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.It's about time you step up your shoe game and strut through the streets in fashionable footwear. In need of a fresh pair of Converse? Or maybe it's about time you finally hop on the saddle and ride out the western cowboy boot trend. Whichever the case may be, the odds are high that you are in need of a new pair of stylish shoes for the summer. Lucky for you, the Nordstrom...
RETAIL
OK! Magazine

Amazon Prime Day: The Cutest, Totally Y2K Trends On Sale This Prime Day — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Totally 2000s! From low-rise denim to Juicy Couture, here are three Y2K-inspired trends you can snag this Amazon Prime Day.Low Rise JeansAll Juicy EverythingHalters Are On TopLow Rise Jeans Despite the seemingly collective anxieties surrounding their return, low-rise pants are officially back — and more effortlessly chic than ever. Boasting a slightly higher, more relaxed fit than the trend’s original iteration, low-rise jeans are earning their keep as an inclusive fashion staple, one...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorm Room#Amazon Prime Day#Hailey Bieber More#Amazon Storefront#Comfort Spaces#Amazon Com#Amazon Shop#Baratie
OK! Magazine

Top Sales For Back-To-School Necessities — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Day is one of the most exciting shopping events of the year. Amazon customers can save up to 70% off on...
RETAIL
OK! Magazine

Bernadette Schaeffler Collection The New Player To Watch In Luxury Home Decor

The world of luxury shopping is mainly associated with famous names such as Hermes, Chopard, Gucci, Bulgari, and a few other coveted brands. The lure of exclusivity is eternal as is human vanity that fuels the multi-billion-dollar industry. However, once in a while a new brand emerges and wins over those customers who want a change, a whiff of fresh air, a new emotion to liven up their luxury shopping experience. Enter Bernadette Schaeffler Collection, a bright new phenomenon in the home luxury industry that has garnered an impressive following among a tasteful audience.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
OK! Magazine

The Nightfall Group Shares Its Insights On The Luxury Rentals Market In 2022 And Beyond

A life of extreme luxury is everyday life for a few people on the planet, but it’s a dream for many. One way to make this dream come true, even if it’s for a short while, is through luxury rentals. With the number of high-net-worth individuals going up more than ever, companies are gunning towards making the right first impression. Bespoke US-Concierge and luxury rentals company, like The Nightfall Group, do not rely just on first impressions but ones that last. And that’s why their experts are working towards the future and what it holds for their industry.
TRAVEL
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

81K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy