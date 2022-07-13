ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

This Nets-Thunder Trade Sends Kevin Durant To OKC

By James Piercey
 4 days ago
There is always something satisfying about seeing an NBA player return to the team that drafted him. It’s hard to explain. It just feels nice to see a guy in a uniform he hasn’t...

Damion Watson
3d ago

Seeing back in a Thunder jersey would be pretty cool but let's be serious, his asking price would nuke all the hard work we have put into this rebuilding this team. Not interested in giving up any players of picks cause I like this team and they look pretty sharp......can't wait till October.

NBA Analysis Network

Does Ben Simmons Actually Have Trade Value Right Now?

Since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, NBA trade rumors involving him have dominated the headlines. Kyrie Irving’s name has also been mentioned plenty, as trades involving the duo could reshape the landscape of the league. However, there is another former All-Star on the roster that...
NBA Analysis Network

Some NBA Executives See Gobert, Murray Trades As ‘Reckless’

There has been plenty of movement in the NBA this offseason. With such a limited number of teams having cap space, executing trades was the only way some of them could make upgrades to the roster. Some teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks took major swings to acquire All-Star talents, including Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz and Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trades To Send Donovan Mitchell To New York Knicks

If you’ve been keeping up with NBA rumors lately, odds are, you’ve read a lot about Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. All other NBA news this summer, barring something unthinkable, will be secondary to that information. Giannis Antentokoumpo would have to request a trade to make a decidedly bigger headline.
NBA Analysis Network

Are We Sure Brunson-Mitchell Knicks Backcourt Makes Sense?

The offseason that New York Knicks fans have been waiting for has maybe finally come around. After already acquiring Jalen Brunson in NBA free agency, via a network of intricate salary-shedding trades that showcased the brilliance of executives Leon Rose and World Wide Wes, the Knicks are rumored to be in hot pursuit of Utah Jazz superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says Nets Could Trade Kyrie Irving To Heat For Kyle Lowry

Kyrie Irving is an extremely talented player, and many people view him as the most skilled point guard in the game today. However, despite his ability, he has frequently been linked with an exit from the Brooklyn Nets in recent memory. One of the teams that have been connected with...
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

