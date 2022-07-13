This Nets-Thunder Trade Sends Kevin Durant To OKC

There has been plenty of movement in the NBA this offseason. With such a limited number of teams having cap space, executing trades was the only way some of them could make upgrades to the roster. Some teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks took major swings to acquire All-Star talents, including Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz and Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

