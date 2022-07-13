ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BLM OKs construction of massive Calif. solar project

Cover picture for the articleThe Bureau of Land Management has authorized construction to begin on the third of three large-scale solar power projects inside a California renewable energy zone. The 500-megawatt Oberon solar project would cover about 2,600 acres inside the 22.5-million-acre Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan area and have the capacity to power about...

Swede Switzer
3d ago

California went big on rooftop solar. It created an environmental danger in the process. Solar panels purchased for home use under incentive programs many years ago are nearing the end of their lifecycle. Many are already winding up in landfills. People just don't realize that there are toxic materials in those electronics, that it's fine if it's just sitting in a box in your house,” said Natalie Click, a doctoral candidate in materials science at the University of Arizona who studies the issue. “But once it gets crushed and put into the landfill, a lot of those toxic chemicals and materials are going to leak into your groundwater."

*Dee*
2d ago

Another consideration in mention how they aren't environmentally friendly is how they have killed migratory birds as well. Solar power is not just so clean and friendly as they are trying to lead us to believe.

Facts Only
3d ago

Nuclear power gets you twice the power on 1/100th the acerage.

