BLM OKs construction of massive Calif. solar project

Solar panels popping up on top of houses are part of an expansion of renewable energy that's showing little sign of slowing. Solar power is expected to be about half of new energy generation in the U.S. in 2022. While most of that comes from big solar farms and other non-residential sources, rooftop solar on homes accounts for close to one gigawatt (about 2.5 million solar panels) of that new solar power every three months.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO