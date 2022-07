FLORISSANT — A 17-year-old girl who had been handcuffed and buckled into a Florissant police car stole the car early Saturday morning. Florissant police said the girl had been placed in the back seat of the car, which did not have a partition between the front and the back. She manipulated the handcuffs to the front of her body, police said, released the seat belt, climbed into the front seat and drove off.

