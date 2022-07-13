Report: David Ornstein Confirms Chelsea Have Opened Talks With PSG for Presnel Kimpembe

Chelsea have once again been linked with PSG's Presnel Kimpembe amid rumours the Blues are after one more centre-back.

Even though Chelsea are on the brink of signing Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, it looks like Todd Boehly wants to bring in another one.

Due to losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer, along with Cesar Azpilicueta potentially leaving, Thomas Tuchel apparently wants three centre-backs this summer.

Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt and others have all been linked but it looks like the Blues are about to make contact to sign their third and final central defender.

A report from last week claimed that Paris Saint-Germain would be open to selling the Frenchman this summer.

However, the French outfit are asking for a reported fee of £43million to sell the 26-year-old this transfer window.

Chelsea had also previously been linked with Kimpembe in their hunt for three centre-backs this summer.

Now, the ever reliable David Ornstein from The Athletic has claimed that Chelsea have opened talks with PSG over a potential transfer.

Ornstein also confirms that the French Champions are willing to part ways with the World Cup winner.

