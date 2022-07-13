ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

2022/23 Season: What Does The Season Have In Store For Each Of Jurgen Klopp's Reds? | Part Two

By Damon Carr
 4 days ago

Pre-season is an opportunity for the Liverpool players to stake a claim for the first-team places. Part two includes Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Andy Robertson.

Virgil Van Dijk

What more can be said about Virgil? Even a long-term injury couldn't knock him down. He won't be the same again, rivals said. He is no longer the best centre-back in the world, rivals exclaimed. Well, guess they were wrong.

Whether he is to play alongside Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, or Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk will be as calm as ever and as incredible as ever. This season, I predict the Dutchman to add more goals to his game, which will be huge in the big matches.

Ibrahima Konate

A sensational first season with The Reds will be followed up with more of the same for Konate. This lad has so much potential and playing alongside Van Dijk can only better his chances of reaching his potential.

This season could see the French star cement his place as Virgil's no.1 partner. Despite facing tough competition in Matip and Gomez, Konate just has a little bit more and he will prove that once again this season.

Joe Gomez

Gomez was incredibly unlucky when getting injured two years ago and found it very difficult to get back into the team due to Joel Matip's fantastic form. Before the injury, he was England's best centre-back.

In the upcoming season, Joe Gomez needs to make an impact when given a chance. He will have to fight for his place back, which he can do if he can hit the levels he did before.

Jurgen Klopp is spoilt for choice in this area and it will be a straight face-off between Gomez, Konate, and Matip for the second centre-back spot. A huge year for Gomez to prove to the club that he can be a first-teamer for years to come.

Andy Robertson

Robbo was very unlike his usual self last season, one of very few that didn't perform to the standard expected. I believe that he was Liverpool's most underperforming out of the first-team at least.

With Kostas Tsimikas right behind him, he can not afford to drop off once more. My personal thoughts on Robertson this season is that he will bounce back, he has to. Having the Greek scouser prowling around gives him the boost he needs.

With the addition of Darwin Nunez to aim for and having to form a new relationship with Luis Diaz may be the freshness he needs. I am ready for another shootout between him and Trent for the most assists.

