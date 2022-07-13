Should New Commish Let OU, Texas Attend Big 12 Meetings? Mike Gundy says ‘I Wouldn’t’

The Sooners and Longhorns are on their way to the SEC, but both schools have had the expected representation at the league's spring and summer meetings.

ARLINGTON, TX — Calling it “an unusual situation,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy doesn’t really embrace the idea of SEC-bound Oklahoma and Texas attending Big 12 Media Days.

“It's interesting,” Gundy told a small group of reporters Wednesday after speaking to the room at AT&T Stadium. “We go to conference meetings and OU and Texas are in there. They're still in the conference. But I'm guessing when they leave, they're scratching down things that can help them when they're in the SEC. So it is an unusual situation.”

The oddity of such a scenario would put Brent Venables, Steve Sarkisian and the Sooners and Longhorns players in Atlanta for SEC Media Days, despite their not being members of that conference for another three years.

It would also put BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston in Arlington, even thought latter three still have membership in the American Athletic Conference until next year.

Big 12 football and basketball coaches attended meetings in Scottsdale, AZ, in May. Those meetings included OU and Texas coaches. In early June, presidents, athletic directors and other university and athletic department administrators — including OU and Texas — attended the Big 12’s annual spring business meetings in Irving, TX. And of course, representatives of both OU and Texas will take their turn in front of the microphones on Thursday at AT&T Stadium for the two-day media day events.

Gundy explained he “jokingly” suggests the change.

“I think there's a business side of it that nowadays, people say, ‘It is what it is,’ ” Gundy said. “Which, 10 years ago, they might not even let them in meetings.

“The new commissioner (Brett Yormark), I mean, honestly, if I was him, I wouldn't let OU and Texas in any meetings.”