ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 Depth Chart, Administrative Groupings

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zatoX_0gecvXP900

As always when it comes to depth charts and progressions, we begin with a disclaimer.

We know this isn't correct.

There's no way for it to be spot on, especially when everything is fluid. There are simply too many variables, and it's not like Nick Saban is suddenly going to take a picture of Alabama's personnel groupings and post it social media.

So take this all with a grain of salt, knowing that there's some guesswork required.

It's especially true when Alabama isn't playing games, during what Saban calls the "administrative groupings" part of the year, when he especially downgrades the importance of the depth chart and constantly says no one should put too much stock in where everyone is listed.

Rather, our aim is to provide an overall feel for how the Crimson Tide could look when it finally suits up for real at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama's official depth charts usually only go two-deep, with an "or" included here or there to get some extra names mentioned when the competition could be close or coaches have good options to consider. For this we tried to go a little deeper, but when it doubt went with experienced players over newcomers.

Mix in a number of other factors, including injuries and reporters not having viewing periods during practices due to the ongoing pandemic, plus with what we've seen and heard from credible sources.

But lot can happen, and probably will, so this depth chart/administrating groupings will be regularly updated due to developments as more information becomes available.

Per tradition, we will throw in what Saban said before the 2018 opener against Louisville in Orlando:

"Just because you guys look at this depth chart, like 'OK, these guys are starters until something bad happens to them and they can't start anymore. Then the next guy gets a chance to play.' The next guy still has a chance to beat him out. The next guy is still competing. The next guy still wants to play. That kind of competition, I think, helps the other players play better. And helps you play better because you're more challenged.

"The worst thing you can have on your team is not have competition where guys think 'I've got this, I don't have to practice hard, I don't have to work hard, I don't have to prepare very well because I'm going to play no matter what happens.' So everybody is competing every day. We're competing every day to get better and to get everybody better. That's what we're doing. Regardless of what anybody says or thinks, that's why you play the games so that you have the opportunity to compete and see how you respond to competition. Whether you're a starter or not, the next guy up has an opportunity if he's proven that he can go in there and play winning football and get an opportunity if you're not doing your job, not taking ownership and being accountable, and you're prepared to go out there and play well. You owe that to the rest of your teammates. I owe that to every player on the team to play the best players and if a guy hasn't done that, then somebody else should play.

"So I think there's competition whether there's a depth chart or not, or whether we have a slash or not. So I know that's hard when you guys ... You believe the written word. You believe the written word, even though sometimes, I don't know if you can believe the written word that I read. From you."

Offense

Quarterbacks

  1. Bryce Young (Jr.)
  2. Jalen Milroe (So.)
  3. Ty Simpson (Fr.)

Running Backs

  1. Jahmyr Gibbs (Jr.)
  2. Jase McClellan (Jr.) or Roydell Williams (Jr.), or Trey Sanders (R-Jr.)
  3. Emmanuel Henderson (Fr.)
  4. Jamarion Miller (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (X)

  1. Jermaine Burton (Jr.)
  2. Christian Leary (So.)
  3. Aaron Anderson (Fr.) or Kobe Prentice (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

  1. Ja'Corey Brooks (So.) or Tyler Harrell (Jr.)
  2. Traeshon Holden (Jr.)
  3. Thaiu Jones-Bell (Jr.) or Shazz Preston (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (H)

  1. JoJo Earle (So.)
  2. Kendrick Law (Fr.)
  3. Isaiah Bond (Fr.)

Tight Ends

  1. Cameron Latu (RSr.)/Kendal Randolph (Gr.)/OL
  2. Robbie Ouzts (So.)
  3. Amari NiBlack (Fr.) or Elijah Brown (Fr.)

Left Tackle

  1. Tyler Steen (Gr.)
  2. Tommy Brockermeyer (RFr.)
  3. Tyler Booker (Fr.) or Elijah Pritchett (Fr.)

Scroll to Continue

Left Guard

  1. Javion Cohen (Jr.)
  2. Terrence Ferguson II (RFr.)
  3. Jaeden Roberts (RFr.) or James Brockermeyer (RFr.)

Center

  1. Darrin Dalcourt (Sr.)
  2. Seth McLaughlin (Jr.)
  3. James Brockermeyer (RFr.) or Tanner Bowles (RJr.)

Right Guard

  1. Emil Ekiyor Jr. (RSr.)
  2. Damieon George (Jr.)
  3. Jaeden Roberts (RFr.)

Right Tackle

  1. JC Latham (So.)
  2. Kendall Randolph (GR)/TE
  3. Amari Kight (RSo.)

Defense

Defensive End

  1. Justin Eboigbe (Sr.)
  2. Braylen Ingraham (RJr.)
  3. Monkell Goodwine (R-Fr.) or Damon Payne (RFr.)

Defensive Tackle/Nose Guard

  1. DJ Dale (Sr.)
  2. Tim Smith (Jr.)
  3. Jaheim Oatis (Fr.) or Tim Keenan III (RFr.)

Defensive End

  1. Byron Young (Jr.)
  2. Jah-Marien Latham (Jr.) or Jamil Burroughs (Jr.)

End/Edge Linebacker (Jack)

  1. Will Anderson Jr. (Jr.)
  2. Chris Braswell (Jr.)
  3. Jeremiah Alexander (Fr.)

Strongside Linebacker (Sam)

  1. Dallas Turner (So.)
  2. Quandarrius Robinson (RFr.)
  3. Keanu Koht (RFr.)

Middle Linebacker (Mike)

  1. Henry To'oto'o (Sr.)
  2. Kendrick Blackshire (So.)
  3. Shawn Murphy (Fr.) or Jihaad Campbell (Fr.)

Weakside Linebacker (Will)

  1. Jaylen Moody (Gr.)/Deontae Lawson (RFr.)
  2. Demouy Kennedy (Jr.)
  3. Ian Jackson (RFr.)

Right Cornerback

  1. Eli Ricks (Jr.)
  2. Terrion Arnold (RFr.) or Jahquez Robinson (RSo.)
  3. Antonio Kite (Fr.)

Left Cornerback

  1. Kool-Aid McKinstry (So.)
  2. Khyree Jackson (Sr.)
  3. Earl Little (Fr.) or Tre’Quan Fegans (Fr.)

Strong Safety

  1. Jordan Battle (Jr.)
  2. Kristian Story (RSo.)
  3. Jake Pope (Fr.) or Kaine Williams (RFr.)

Free Safety

  1. DeMarcco Hellams (Sr.)
  2. Brian Branch (So.)
  3. DeVonta Smith (RFr.)

Nickel (Star)/Dime (Money)

  1. Malachi Moore (Jr.) or Brian Branch (So.)

Special Teams

  • K: Will Reichard
  • P: James Burnip
  • PR: JoJo Earle
  • KR: Jahmyr Gibbs
  • LS: Kneeland Hibbett

This post will be updated as necessary

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Tide commits recruiting top talent to join them in T-Town

Five-star Alabama commits Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell woke up on Saturday morning ready to recruit for the Crimson Tide. Both in-state commits from Florence and Thompson High Schools, respectively, are taking a leading role into attracting other top talent to join them in Tuscaloosa. Mitchell has noted he's recruiting...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Louisville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, July 17, 2022

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Former Alabama defensive back Jayln Armour-Davis signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Former Alabama basketball point guard JD Davison had another big night for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League. Former Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis bought his mother a house.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
All Aggies

Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Jimbo Fisher hasn't forgotten that feeling from last October 9 in College Station. Neither has Nick Saban. Now, one has a chance to even the score while the other has the opportunity to double down. No pressure, right?. Texas A&M has the chance to enter Bryant-Denny Stadium undefeated. So does...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama top targets, commit set to compete in Under Armour Future 50

Some of Alabama football’s top targets and one of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 commits are expected to participate in the Under Armour Future 50 event this weekend. Touchdown Alabama will be in attendance to provide updates from the event. Here is a look at which Alabama targets and which Tide commit will be in action:
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#American Football#College Football#Alabama Crimson Tide#Administrative Groupings#Bryant Denny Stadium
tdalabamamag.com

Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban ‘saved my career’ and embraced Alabama’s dynasty

If Nick Saban has the most influential voice in the Southeastern Conference then Paul Finebaum isn’t far behind. But instead of having competing voices, the legendary radio host and seven-time national champion have almost been the perfect marriage when it came to the growth in popularity of the university, conference and fandom. Finebaum’s apex in the radio business came to a head when Saban first took over the Crimson Tide back in 2007 when the popularity of his show skyrocketed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
AL.com

Archibald: Was the World Games worth it?

This is an opinion column. It was hot last week – news flash – and the bleachers erected at Sloss Furnaces could not hold all those gathered to see Swedish phenom Miranda Tibbling do things on the parkour course that few in the throng had ever witnessed. Or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

The Bronze Bomber Appears Ready For Return to Ring in October

Tuscaloosa-native and former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1) appears on the verge of making his comeback to the squared-circle. "The Bronze Bomber" hasn't boxed since falling to Tyson Fury for the second time in October 2021 and there were whispers that the former champion was headed toward retirement. Frank Warren,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Alabama

Birmingham is the most supernatural city in Alabama, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Birmingham ranked as Alabama's with 106 reported total sightings, including 20 ghost and 86 UFO sightings. Alabama did, however,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Tyson Says JeffCo Not Getting ‘Most Bang for Its Buck’ for TWG 2022; Knight Expects Budget Shortfall

Sheila Tyson said Jefferson County hasn’t gotten “the most bang for its buck” from The World Games 2022. She expressed that sentiment as she and other commissioners met this morning at the Bessemer Justice Center. Tyson said Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s representative to The World Games,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy