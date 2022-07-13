Anthony Wayne Bridge honored by American Society of Civil Engineers

In a ceremony Wednesday at Middlegrounds Metropark, city officials unveiled an educational display to commemorate recognition of the Anthony Wayne Bridge as a historic civil engineering landmark.

The designation was from the American Society of Civil Engineers Toledo Section.

The event honored the 100th anniversary of the Toledo group along with the engineering of Toledo’s suspension bridge. The bridge was built in 1931, and is the last remaining suspension bridge maintained by the Ohio Department of Transportation. It is also one of only 64 suspension bridges remaining in the United States.

“The Anthony Wayne Bridge is definitely a landmark here in our city,” said Lucas County Engineer Michael Pniewski, the Region 3 governor-elect for the engineers group. “It’s the first bridge that really enabled commerce between East Toledo and West Toledo without having to go through a drawbridge and disruption from traffic from the river. It was a huge achievement at the time to connect our city together.”

To become a historic civil engineering landmark, a structure must be technically and socially significant, built more than 50 years ago, and intact. It must also be available for public viewing. The selection process narrowed 14 submissions to three finalists, one of them being the Anthony Wayne Bridge.

“The Anthony Wayne Bridge was a hands-down favorite,” said Brian Randolph, a professor emeritus of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Toledo.

Shannon Hughes, Metroparks Toledo director of Education and Programming, spoke about her excitement to be home of the informational sign at the Middlegrounds Metroparks.

“We really do have something to offer everybody [at our metroparks],” Ms. Hughes said. “And to be able to incorporate that into another educational display to really highlight the importance of not only our natural but cultural and historic resources. We are very excited.”

Patrick McColley, the Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 deputy director, highlighted the importance of infrastructure investment to economic prosperity, reminding the audience that Rome’s roadways were key to the development of its empire.

“I cannot think of a more worthy bridge in the entire state of Ohio to receive this honor,” Mr. McColley said.

When the Anthony Wayne Bridge was built, it was funded with a $3 million bond issue approved by voters in 1928. It ultimately cost $2.6 million to complete.

In the bridge’s lifetime, it has gone through several renovations. In 1961, the existing concrete bridge deck was replaced and structural steel repairs were undergone. The bridge’s suspension ropes and wrapping of the main cables were replaced in 1997 to protect from the elements.

In 2013, the Ohio Department of Transportation carried out extensive repairs to the towers and substructure, the replacement of the concrete bridge deck, and the installation of a dehumidification system meant to protect the steel cables from corrosion.

“The [Ohio Department of Transportation] has invested quite a bit of resources in this bridge the last 10 years,” said David Geckle, a bridge engineer for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 2.

Gary Byers, the president of the Lucas County commissioners, as well as Abby Arnold and Karen Poore, Toledo deputy mayors, all underscored the critical role civil engineering plays in infrastructure development of all sorts. They expressed their gratitude for the work civil engineers do to build everything from bridges and roads to water systems and buildings.