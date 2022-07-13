ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Anthony Wayne Bridge honored by American Society of Civil Engineers

By David Jacobs
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Q0fz_0gecv7mk00

In a ceremony Wednesday at Middlegrounds Metropark, city officials unveiled an educational display to commemorate recognition of the Anthony Wayne Bridge as a historic civil engineering landmark.

The designation was from the American Society of Civil Engineers Toledo Section.

The event honored the 100th anniversary of the Toledo group along with the engineering of Toledo’s suspension bridge. The bridge was built in 1931, and is the last remaining suspension bridge maintained by the Ohio Department of Transportation. It is also one of only 64 suspension bridges remaining in the United States.

“The Anthony Wayne Bridge is definitely a landmark here in our city,” said Lucas County Engineer Michael Pniewski, the Region 3 governor-elect for the engineers group. “It’s the first bridge that really enabled commerce between East Toledo and West Toledo without having to go through a drawbridge and disruption from traffic from the river. It was a huge achievement at the time to connect our city together.”

To become a historic civil engineering landmark, a structure must be technically and socially significant, built more than 50 years ago, and intact. It must also be available for public viewing. The selection process narrowed 14 submissions to three finalists, one of them being the Anthony Wayne Bridge.

“The Anthony Wayne Bridge was a hands-down favorite,” said Brian Randolph, a professor emeritus of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Toledo.

Shannon Hughes, Metroparks Toledo director of Education and Programming, spoke about her excitement to be home of the informational sign at the Middlegrounds Metroparks.

“We really do have something to offer everybody [at our metroparks],” Ms. Hughes said. “And to be able to incorporate that into another educational display to really highlight the importance of not only our natural but cultural and historic resources. We are very excited.”

Patrick McColley, the Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 deputy director, highlighted the importance of infrastructure investment to economic prosperity, reminding the audience that Rome’s roadways were key to the development of its empire.

“I cannot think of a more worthy bridge in the entire state of Ohio to receive this honor,” Mr. McColley said.

When the Anthony Wayne Bridge was built, it was funded with a $3 million bond issue approved by voters in 1928. It ultimately cost $2.6 million to complete.

In the bridge’s lifetime, it has gone through several renovations. In 1961, the existing concrete bridge deck was replaced and structural steel repairs were undergone. The bridge’s suspension ropes and wrapping of the main cables were replaced in 1997 to protect from the elements.

In 2013, the Ohio Department of Transportation carried out extensive repairs to the towers and substructure, the replacement of the concrete bridge deck, and the installation of a dehumidification system meant to protect the steel cables from corrosion.

“The [Ohio Department of Transportation] has invested quite a bit of resources in this bridge the last 10 years,” said David Geckle, a bridge engineer for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 2.

Gary Byers, the president of the Lucas County commissioners, as well as Abby Arnold and Karen Poore, Toledo deputy mayors, all underscored the critical role civil engineering plays in infrastructure development of all sorts. They expressed their gratitude for the work civil engineers do to build everything from bridges and roads to water systems and buildings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Greenbelt Place Residents are encouraged by the changes at the complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It has been nearly 10 months since the City of Toledo ruled the Greenbelt Place Apartments a nuisance property. Local leaders gave an update on the progress to fix them up on Thursday. Some residents say life is better at the complex. “The Greenbelt apartments helped...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo duplex has structural concerns

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living on Fassett Street in East Toledo say an abandoned duplex has some serious structural issues and it’s concerning to neighbors. One resident tells 13abc she’s worried it will topple over if it’s not torn down soon. Neighbors say the duplex...
TOLEDO, OH
hollandsfj.us

I-475 widening, 20A interchange work begins

On June 29, the Ohio Department of Transportation broke ground on the second phase of its I-475 widening project which includes a long awaited interchange at U.S. Route 20A in Maumee. ODOT and local elected officials gathered on the grounds of Dana Inc. at the corner of Route 20A and...
thevillagereporter.com

PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Appoints Ben Fiser To WEDCO Board

RESIDENT CONCERNS … Pioneer Resident Michael Ryan expressed some frustrations with field overflow to council at the July 12, 2022 meeting. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Pioneer Village Council met on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 for their monthly meeting, with all m... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Wayne, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Society
City
Rome, OH
Toledo, OH
Government
Lucas County, OH
Society
13abc.com

Toledo firefighter receives key to the city for life-saving heroics

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo firefighter that made national headlines when he saved the life of a referee during a basketball game in New York was honored with the key to the city. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz presented the honor to Myles Copeland Thursday. The Glass City Basketball Club was...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Bridge
WTOL 11

Mail delivery halted for nearly a week in south Toledo neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo neighborhood was without mail delivery for about a week, after safety concerns for one of its mail carriers led the United States Postal Service to pause service. A letter went to residents in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive earlier this month, informing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Engineering#Urban Construction#Universi
TiffinOhio.net

City of Tiffin confirms email containing allegations against Perkins was sent to some councilmembers prior to mayor selection

Tiffin, Ohio — The city of Tiffin released a statement Wednesday morning confirming TiffinOhio.net’s reporting that members of Tiffin City Council received an email message containing allegations against Zack Perkins prior to Monday’s special meeting, in which councilmembers selected Perkins to fulfill the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s unexpired term.
TIFFIN, OH
hometownstations.com

State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint on Main Street in Findlay

7/15/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department, the University of Findlay Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, announced today(7/15/22) an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8P.M. to 12A.M. tonight, on Main Street, in the City of Findlay, Hancock County.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Get a job with Jeep, pay starting at $17 per hour

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated video that aired on July 13, 2022. OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and the Lucas County Department of Planning and Development are teaming up with Jeep manufacturing company Stellantis to host a job fair. The event will take place...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
farmersadvance.com

Triple H Farms selected to host 2023 breakfast on the farm

COLUMBUS, OH. — Triple H Farms, located on State Route 64, south of Metamora, Ohio, has been selected as the host farm for the June 2023 Breakfast On The Farm event to be held in Fulton County. Triple H Farms is a 5th generation family farm operated by the...
METAMORA, OH
toledoparent.com

Where’s Waldo? Local Scavenger Hunt in Perrysburg throughout July

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Find Waldo Local, a summer scavenger hunt program surrounding the iconic children’s book character dressed in stripes. Find Waldo Local is now in the Perrysburg area throughout July!. This summer program is co-sponsored by Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association. Find...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County Commissioners work to get 2 levies on the November ballot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More tax levies could make it on the ballot come November. The Lucas County Commissioners are moving forward with approval for two expiring levies. The first is an existing .17 mill tax levy for the Imagination Station and the other is a renewal of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library’s 3.7 mill levy.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy