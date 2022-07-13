ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

2022 Seattle Seahawks Betting Breakdown

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks finish 7-10 in what was a very just meh year overall. Russell Wilson (traded this offseason to the Denver Broncos) missed three games which were the first of his career. The team overall just didn’t have the same firepower it had in years past. Just from the eye...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 Players To Watch In The Preseason For The Lions

The time for football is nearly here, and Detroit Lions fans are looking closely at their roster. While some fans are hyped on Adrian Hutchinson, there are other players to look at as well. The 2022 season won’t be just about the rookies the Lions got in the NFL Draft....
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Seven Packers who could have a breakout season in 2022

The Packers roster, this year, is indeed very talented. Outside of wide receiver, the Packers do not have a lot of weaknesses on the roster right now. Most of the core is still with the team this year. They are in a very good spot to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Certain players on the team are in for a breakout season in 2022. Here are all of the players who are all due for a breakout season this year.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill: Who’s Getting More Yards

Tyreek Hill was one of the biggest pickups for the Miami Dolphins in decades. He not only was a Super Bowl champion under Kansas City, but Hill relies on a speed, something Miami needs. Hill’s speed is something nobody else in the league can really match. I expect Hill to once again be a top Target this year for the Dolphins. The Dolphins have way too many weapons to double one guy.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yardbarker

Troy Bowles, son of Buccaneers coach Todd, commits to Georgia

It has been quite the year for the Bowles family in 2022. Todd Bowles replaced Bruce Arians as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. And now Troy Bowles, the elder Bowles’ son, has committed to play football at Georgia. The younger Bowles announced his verbal...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton reportedly wants three things in next coaching job

Sean Payton is taking at least a year off from coaching in the NFL, but it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will return at some point. If and when that happens, there are a few things Payton is expected to prioritize at his next job. An associate who...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Former Browns CB Joe Haden Shows Off New Tattoo

Cleveland Browns fans everywhere used to sing Joe Haden’s praises. That changed when the former Browns cornerback signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. That’s not to say everyone immediately disliked Joe. It’s just a little tough for most northeast Ohioans to cheer for, well, anyone wearing black...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
Yardbarker

Insider: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'is not' going to Texans

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this week that "it would be sort of a surprise" if the Houston Texans made a move to acquire San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, in part because the Texans "really like Davis Mills" heading into training camp. That shouldn't be too surprising for...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Bleacher Report Names Browns’ Best Kept Secret Of 2022

There always seems to be a handful of players that perform well on the field, but still go unnoticed. Often times, injuries or lack of consistent playing time are what holds these players back from reaching their full potential. Recently, Bleacher Report made an article listing every teams best kept...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Are the Cowboys better off without Ezekiel Elliot?

Shannon Sharpe said something a few days ago about Ezekiel Elliot that many NFL fans would most likely agree with. Sharpe said that we’ve never seen a running back in year seven recapture what they lost two or three years ago. People agreed with this statement, and I even saw many fans go a step further and say that the Cowboys would be better with Zeke off the roster, which would ultimately lead to Tony Pollard getting a massive increase in touches. While I agree with Shannon’s take and the idea that Pollard needs more touches, the idea that the Cowboys are better without Zeke is ludicrous.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Packers defensive backs coach Jerry Gray makes defense even more formidable

The Green Bay Packers have arguably the best secondary in the league heading into 2022. They are led by maybe the best trio of cornerbacks in the league in All-Pro Jaire Alexander, standout Rasul Douglas (led team in interceptions last season with five), and talented NFL sophomore Eric Stokes (led all rookies with 13 passees defensed last season). Green Bay's defense also has an elite safety pairing Adrian Amos (career-high 93 tackles last season) and Darnell Savage (started each of his 46 career games). What makes this defensive backfield even scarier is their position coach. defensive backs coach Jerry Gray is a former four-time Pro Bowl safety and has coached defense in both college and the NFL for the last 26 years. His experience makes this unit even scarier.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Broncos#Buccaneers#American Football
Yardbarker

Trainer: Sammy Watkins 'going to go be a No. 1 in Green Bay'

The Green Bay Packers made one of their biggest wide receiver free agent signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took a step to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal in the middle of April.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Seahawks seeking rebound and a QB entering training camp

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) CAMP SITE: Renton, Washington LAST YEAR: Seattle endured its worst season of Pete Carroll’s tenure, missing the playoffs for just the third time in his 12 seasons in charge. Seattle finally experienced life without QB Russell Wilson because of a finger injury that cost him three games. The Seahawks will learn more about life without Wilson after he was dealt in a blockbuster trade with Denver during the offseason. S Jamal Adams (shoulder), RB Chris Carson (neck) and CB Tre Brown (knee) all had their seasons cut short by major injuries. Seattle did close the season with wins in four of its last six, highlighted by the best stretch of RB Rashaad Penny’s young career. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Drew Lock, LT Charles Cross, RT Abe Lucas, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, DE Boye Mafe, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, C Austin Blythe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Justin Coleman, DL Shelby Harris, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Ken Walker III.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Bobby Wagner Has Honest Admission On Seahawks Exit

Bobby Wagner was the heart and soul of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for several years, and yet, he was released prior to the start of free agency. A few weeks after the Seahawks released Wagner, the All-Pro linebacker signed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. In a recent...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy