2022 Seattle Seahawks Betting Breakdown

Shannon Sharpe said something a few days ago about Ezekiel Elliot that many NFL fans would most likely agree with. Sharpe said that we’ve never seen a running back in year seven recapture what they lost two or three years ago. People agreed with this statement, and I even saw many fans go a step further and say that the Cowboys would be better with Zeke off the roster, which would ultimately lead to Tony Pollard getting a massive increase in touches. While I agree with Shannon’s take and the idea that Pollard needs more touches, the idea that the Cowboys are better without Zeke is ludicrous.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO