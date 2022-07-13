ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

DeLauro Proposes Food Safety Agency

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyEXV_0gecu6wE00

In the wake of a massive recall of a major infant formula brand, New Haven U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is proposing an overhaul to the federal food regulation process: a new Food Safety Administration to prevent food-related illness and contaminations.

DeLauro introduced the Food Safety Administration Act on Wednesday alongside Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin. The bill would establish a new agency devoted to revising and enforcing food safety metrics, as well as investigating and managing instances of food poisoning.

“Right now, there are no food policy experts in charge of food safety at the FDA,” DeLauro said in a press release. ​“That is unacceptable and contributes to a string of product contaminations and subsequent recalls that disrupt the supply chain, contribute to rising prices, and in many cases, result in consumer illness and death.”

DeLauro cited the recent infant formula crisis as an instance of the Food and Drug Administration’s failure to adequately safeguard food systems.

In May, on the heels of the formula crisis, DeLauro proposed a separate bill to allocate $28 million in emergency funding toward the Food and Drug Administration’s data collection and inspection efforts regarding infant formula. That bill passed the House of Representatives but has not been weighed by the Senate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy