Mat-Su Borough voters pass four propositions in special election, putting limits on terms, and adding property tax exemptions for vets

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
Mat-Su voters approved four propositions in a special election on Tuesday. The turnout was 7,226 voters, or 7.95%.

Voters approved the reappointment plan, which created new political boundaries for the borough assembly after the 2020 U.S. Census was completed. The vote was 5,797-1,313 in favor of approving the new assembly districts.

Voters also approved creating lifetime time limits for the mayor and the assembly members for the borough. The vote was 4961-2222 for the limits on the mayor’s terms, and 4,948-2,215 for the limits on the assembly.

Currently, mayors and assembly members can serve two consecutive terms. The new ordinance limits them to two terms for life.

Proposition 4 increases the Mat-Su Borough’s senior/disabled veteran residential property tax exemption from $68,000 to $114,000 of assessed value, for an exemption of $264,000.

The exemption will be adjusted annually based upon the percentage change in the federal Housing Price Index. The vote was 6,406-792.

The estimated cost to the borough of this change in property tax for veterans in the first year exceeds $2.9 million.

The results are unofficial until certified by the Mat-Su Borough Assembly.

#Tax Exemptions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election Local
