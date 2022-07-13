ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle rally to highest since November 2015

 4 days ago

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile exchange cattle futures extended gains on Wednesday on follow-through technical buying after rallying in the previous two sessions. Tight supplies remained in focus as the...

Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weak, hog futures slightly higher

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures fell for the second day in a row on Friday, with expectations that supplies will outstrip demand in the coming months. The most-active August live cattle futures dropped 0.475 cent to settle at 134.925 cents per lb. The contract fell...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls to five-month low

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell 2.3% to their lowest since Feb. 11 on Friday, with improving prospects for a resumption in Black Sea exports from Ukraine weighing on prices for the second day in a row. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract dropped 12.9%, its biggest weekly decline since March 2011. * K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures also posted sharp losses, with K.C. wheat hitting its lowest since Feb. 17. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures settled down 18-1/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, while K.C. September hard red winter wheat shed 9-1/2 cents to $8.39-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-3/4 cents lower at $9.06-3/4. * For the week, MGEX spring wheat lost 8.6% and K.C. hard red winter wheat lost 11.2%. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday. * Import groups in the Philippines bought a total of 150,000 tonnes of wheat in two separate deals. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures hit lowest since February; corn, soy also weak

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures weakened after posting gains in six of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China Q2 pork output at highest in years after herd recovery

(Adds more details, chart) July 15 (Reuters) - China's second-quarter pork output climbed to 13.78 million tonnes, according to calculations based on official data released on Friday, the highest level for the period since at least 2015. The surge came after farmers increased sow numbers in 2020 and 2021 after...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 5-month low; corn, soy firm on U.S. weather outlook

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures firmed again, their seventh gain in the last...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Building a vertically-integrated, niche hog farm

Beginning in 2006, Troldgaarden farm in Denmark has been transformed into a vertically-integrated organic meat business serving the local community and restaurants across the country. Four brothers in the Hansen family run the farm, which was formerly used for Christmas tree production. Now, the Hansens raise a rare heritage breed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, July 15, 2022

Wheat was higher in overnight trading after some good demand news, while corn and soybeans rose due to hot weather in the central U.S. Exporters reported wheat sales of 1.02 million metric tons in the week that ended on July 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report on Thursday.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Nigeria approves imports of GMO wheat from Argentina's Bioceres - co spokesperson

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria has approved imports of a drought-resistant, genetically modified wheat developed by Argentina's Bioceres, a company spokesperson said on Friday. Australia, New Zealand and Brazil have previously authorized the importation of foods made from Bioceres' HB4 wheat, which is also resistant to the herbicide...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Drought slashes U.S. cotton outlook

Amid drought in the U.S. West, growers will abandon three of every 10 acres of cotton they planted this spring, estimated the Agriculture Department. In its monthly WASDE report, the USDA projected a cotton crop of 15.5 million bales, down 1 million bales from its projection in early June and well below the 10-year average of 16.8 million bales.
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, July 15, 2022

In this Evening Edition, read about drought and sporadic rainfall, the grain inventory in Ukraine, and a low-hour tractor up for auction this month. Amid drought in the U.S. West, growers will abandon three of every 10 acres of cotton they planted this spring, estimated the Agriculture Department. In its...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat prices rise on export demand; corn, soy also climb

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday, boosted by strong export sales with the recent drop in prices leading to a pick-up in demand in the physical market. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.5% to $7.98-3/4 a bushel, as...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine harvests 3.6 mln T grain with low yield so far, farm ministry says

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed 3.6 million tonnes of grain of the 2022 grain harvest from about 10% of the sowing area, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that the yield averaged 2.93 tonnes per hectare. Ministry data showed that...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Biologicals for drought-stressed crops and nutrient efficiency

The biologicals space continues to develop and one key area that companies like Corteva are trying to refine is the lifespan of products in the marketplace. Ryan Ridder, U.S. product manager for biologicals and fungicides at Corteva, says that even with continual shifts in the space, products with the right mode of action can work better for the farmer in herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and more.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Food is a factor in inflation double whammy

Wholesale prices rocketed by a near-record 11.3% for the year ending in June, said the Labor Department on Thursday, a day after it reported that consumer prices had soared 9.1% during same period. Food was an inflationary factor in both reports, although some analysts saw signs that the momentum for higher prices was easing.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Corn futures end day mixed after unusual export announcements | Friday, July 15, 2022

Grain trading ended the day mixed on Friday. Corn futures were quietly mixed after an unusual day of updates from the USDA regarding daily exports. Initially we saw a sales announcement this morning of 133,000 metric tons sold to China for new crop. Later in the day, the USDA retracted the sales announcement, meaning the sale was "withdrawn based on updated information received from the exporter." Although this is uncommon, it is not unheard of. The smaller amount is likely the primary reason traders were not too shaken by the story.
AGRICULTURE

