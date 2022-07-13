LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle rally to highest since November 2015

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell 2.3% to their lowest since Feb. 11 on Friday, with improving prospects for a resumption in Black Sea exports from Ukraine weighing on prices for the second day in a row. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract dropped 12.9%, its biggest weekly decline since March 2011. * K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures also posted sharp losses, with K.C. wheat hitting its lowest since Feb. 17. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures settled down 18-1/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, while K.C. September hard red winter wheat shed 9-1/2 cents to $8.39-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-3/4 cents lower at $9.06-3/4. * For the week, MGEX spring wheat lost 8.6% and K.C. hard red winter wheat lost 11.2%. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday. * Import groups in the Philippines bought a total of 150,000 tonnes of wheat in two separate deals. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO