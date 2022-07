In writing a fictional account of the Chocorua story Jeremy Osgood has tackled the unknowable. Taking on the challenge of providing mythical “documentation” where there is none by utilizing the rich history of folklore and myth surrounding the Chocorua story as a tapestry into which he weaves his own version of the myth. Plausible, historically true to the realities of the period and sensitive to the cultural differences that made the outcome doomed to a tragic end. It’s a great read, especially for those who love NH folk tales, very sensitively written and quite believable as one possible through-line in a dangerous and savage time.

