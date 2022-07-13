ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mass. Catholic bishops voice opposition to abortion expansion legislation

westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chester Water Department held a meeting Wednesday following a water main leak that drained the entire town’s water supply over the weekend, leading to a boil water order which remained in effect. York Street Pump Station project will help limit sewage overflow into CT River....

www.westernmassnews.com

WWLP

Massachusetts Board of Medicine takes disciplinary action

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against three doctors. The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The Board was created in 1894 to “protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Hear from Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll

BOSTON -- Democratic voters in Massachusetts will be offered three choices for lieutenant governor on the primary ballot. The winner will be the running mate of presumptive gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey. One option will be Kim Driscoll, who has been the mayor of Salem since 2005. Driscoll is a graduate of Salem State University and the Massachusetts School of Law. Driscoll has endorsed Healey for governor. "I believe Maura has done an excellent job in her role as AG, I'm certainly someone who encouraged her to run, excited about the opportunity to serve with her. I think if you're running for lieutenant...
BOSTON, MA
WTIC News Talk 1080

CT Dems question GOP poll watch effort

Connecticut Democrats accuse their Republican counterparts of a heavy-handed strategy going into the midterm elections. Learn how to become a poll watcher urges a Facebook Posting from Connecticut Republicans. The postiing talks about a fight for election integrity. State Democratic Party chief Nancy Dinardo says she worries that the Republicans...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

The first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hot line goes live Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline goes live Saturday. Starting Saturday, connecting to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be as easy as dialing 988. But despite the change, officials told us call centers are ready to serve those experiencing a mental health crisis. Call...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts officials recommend water conservation as drought across the state continues

BOSTON — With 90 percent of Massachusetts experiencing drought conditions, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 2-Signficant Drought in the Northeast, Southeast, Connecticut River Valley, and Central Regions of the state. Additionally, the Islands Region will remain at Level 1-Mild Drought along with the Western Region, which was elevated from Normal conditions last month. At this time, the Cape Cod Region will remain at Level 0-Normal conditions. As outlined in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, a Level 2-Significant Drought warrants the convening of an inter-agency Mission Group, which has already been convened, to more closely coordinate on drought assessments, impacts and response within the government. A Level 1-Mild Drought warrants detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, and technical outreach and assistance to the affected municipalities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTIC News Talk 1080

Lawn watering restrictions for much of CT

Planning on watering the lawn this weekend? Not so fast says Aquarion. The utility wants residents from 13 Connecticut towns to turn on the sprinklers no more than twice a week. And because of the stage two drought conditions in all eight Connecticut counties, everyone's going to have to sacrifice,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Live 95.9

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Significant jump in levels of COVID in Mass. wastewater as highly infectious BA.5 variant spreads

BOSTON — The levels of COVID-19 in wastewater jumped significantly in the last week, in part due to the emergence of the new highly infectious BA.5 variant. In Boston, COVID-19 levels in wastewater shot up by 21 percent as new cases in the city increased by 38.9 percent over the last seven days, the Boston Public Health Commission said. Hospital admissions are also up 24.6 percent and the community positivity is currently at 10.1 percent.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Fourth Massachusetts town affected by white supremacist literature, police say

DANVERS, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts town is affected by the distribution of white supremacist fliers. Danvers police said Wednesday that “The Nationalist Social Club” has been spreading literature at various homes throughout the town. According to police, the group is a self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.”
DANVERS, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Lawmakers Considering Decriminalizing All Drugs

A growing number of states have either decriminalized all illicit drugs or are at least discussing it. Include Massachusetts in that group. The Boston Herald reported the Massachusetts Legislature's Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use, and Recovery "unceremoniously reported favorably" on S.1277 and H.2119, a pair of bills filed last year known as "An Act relative to harm reduction and racial equality." According to Trackbill.com, the bills have been sent to the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing for further study.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

