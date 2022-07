Pennsylvania turkey hunters will have new weapon restrictions starting this fall. A regulation approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners prohibits the use of muzzleloaders, slug guns, and handguns (all single-projectile firearms) during the fall turkey season. This means that shotguns and archery gear are now the only legal means of harvest. Hunting turkeys with centerfire rifles was banned in Pennsylvania last year. The new restrictions should take effect in six weeks upon publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, according to North-Central Pennsylania News.

