ATLANTIC BEACH — The Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department held its fifth set of annual Beach Run Series races on Thursday. There were 59 finishers in total among 21 in the 1-mile, 31 in the 5K and seven in the 10K. That tied a summer high set in the second set of races. The series has averaged 52 runners per race this summer with 57 in the first event, 50 in the third and 43 in the fourth.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO