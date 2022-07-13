Prime Day alcohol deals: shop cheap beer, wine and spirits now

Some of the very best Prime Day deals each year of Amazon's super sale are, actually, on alcohol. Which is great if you want to stock your drink's trolley for cheap.

This year is no exception, either, with plenty of spirits discounted as well as wine and beers. Right now Amazon has more than 100 Prime Day deals on alcohol, so there is really great variety to shop.

To view all the deals at Amazon simply follow the link above, or for my curated selection of what I consider to be some of the top offers, read on.

Tanqueray No. 10 Distilled Gin, 70cl: was £34, now £26 at Amazon

Tanqueray No. 10 is one of the best gins on the market today in 2022, and right her the 70cl bottle in festive box is discounted by 24% down to £26. Tasting notes for this gin include chamomile flowers, while the aroma is pure citrus fruits and juniper. Perfect for the hot summer. View Deal

RedLeg Banana Rum, 70cl: was £19.99, now £14.99 at Amazon

RedLeg rum is made in the Caribbean and has won numerous awards for its smooth tasting beverages. Its Banana Rum is really classy and brilliant to drink in hot weather – simply mix with cola and serve with a slice of fresh citrus fruit. Then sit in the sun and chill. View Deal

Southern Comfort, 1.5-litre: was £44.35, now £25.99 at Amazon

Southern Comfort is a sweet drink that works all year round, with a mix of fruit notes and spices with American whiskey incredibly moreish. This huge 1.5-litre bottle will keep you comfortably in tasty beverages for months to come. Great value. View Deal

Kiwi Cuvee Sauvignon Blanc, 6-bottle case: was £41.94, now £35.59 at Amazon

A cool crisp sauvignon blanc is brilliant on hot summer days, so this vibrant number from the French hills is in its ideal drinking season right now. This win is a good to drink on its own, or be paired with fish and white meat dishes. You can bag a case of 6 bottles, too, for a discounted Prime Day price. View Deal

Beer Hawk Happy Birthday Selection Box: was £24.50, now £17.50 at Amazon

This birthday gift set is ideal for the beer lover, with 5 cans of artisanal Beer Hawk beer delivered along with a glass to drink said beers in and a snack to eat. A 29% discount for Prime Day takes its price down to £17.50. View Deal

Hendrick's Lunar Gin, 70cl: was £35, now £27 at Amazon

Hendrick's is a fantastic gin maker and its Lunar Gin, which is a limited release small batch product, is designed to be drunk in the evening, late on, as the sun slowly sets. It's made with 11 botanicals and features infusions of rose and cucumber. Classy, and now cheaper thanks to a 23% Prime Day price cut. View Deal

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin Gift Set: was £39.62, now £27.49 at Amazon

Another incredibly classy gin gets a great Prime Day discount. The Botanist's Islay Dry Gin is a true 5-star spirit, with intense floral tasting notes and aroma. This gift set includes a 70cl bottle of gin along with a packet of rosemary seeds, so you can grow your own drink garnish at home. View Deal

Wheatley Small Batch Craft Vodka, 70cl: was £27, now £19.44 at Amazon

Crafted by master distiller Harlen Wheatley of the Buffalo Trace Distillery, this small batch vodka is incredibly clean and pure, with a crisp, fresh taste. It's delicate, too, making it perfect to drink straight or to mix with other spirits, such as martini, and light mixers. View Deal

Wolf Blass Yellow Label Shiraz Red Wine, 6-bottle case: was £42, now £29.40 at Amazon

Six bottles of the well reviewed Wolf Blass Shiraz can now be picked up for under £30 thanks to a 30% Prime Day price cut. This South Australian wine is great paired with red meats. View Deal

Nozeco Alcohol Free Sparkling Drink, 6-bottle case: was £21, now £14.50 at Amazon

Ok, so no alcohol in this sparkling drink, but Nozeco is the foremost alcohol-free prosecco alternative. And right here you can bag 6 75cl bottles for £14.50 thanks to this 31% Prime Day discount. View Deal

