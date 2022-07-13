ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chicago, IL

At Home with Merle Burleigh – July 13, 2022

By City of West Chicago
westchicago.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have always enjoyed the Railroad Days Parade. We hosted a parade watching party almost every year until I moved. During these years, I was either a spectator, a participant or a judge, which I still do. As a judge you watch the parade in a different manner than as a...

westchicago.org

Comments / 0

 

Adrian Holman

Plainfield Fest is this weekend

The annual Plainfield Fest is back this weekend in downtown Plainfield from Friday, July 15th to Sunday, July 17th. Plenty of food trucks will be in the area along with all of the restaurants along Lockport Street. That means that you will be extra full this weekend. Here is a look at the schedule for all three days. You will be able to see that Plainfield is more than just a plain field.
PLAINFIELD, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend July 15-17, 2022

Road trips, festivals and dramatic performances. The opportunities to get outside and into the community are nigh endless this weekend. Volo Museum. Their newest exhibit, Jurassic Gardens, features life-size animatronic dinosaurs and the opportunity to dig up some fossils will keep the whole family busy. On top of a fun...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
cairchicago.org

Media Release: CAIR-Chicago Condemns Racist Lake Bluff Parade Display

(CHICAGO, IL 07/15/2022) - The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, (CAIR-Chicago), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the 2022 parade display entry by the Lake Bluff Lawn Mower Precision Drill Team. The drill team opened for Lake Bluff’s Independence Day parade, marching while allegedly dressed as stereotypical, oil-controlling Arabs. Displays reportedly included signs referencing greed, oil, and money.
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Illinois

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Chicago is the most supernatural city in Illinois. It clocked in at 495 total sightings,...
ILLINOIS STATE
City
Chicago, IL
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Illinois State
City
West Chicago, IL
What Now Chicago

Burnin’ Mouth Making Chicago Debut Soon; Oakbrook Next

Fast-growing Nashville hot chicken restaurant Burnin’ Mouth is set to make its official Illinois debut with a new location in Lombard, located at 203 Yorktown Center FC-8. The California-based company will start by moving into the Yorktown Center sometime this month. Then, later this year, the company will open a location in Oakbrook. This is the first of many new sites popping up across the country, including new locations coming to Irvine and Boise this month. Eventually, the company will expand further to cities such as Milpitas, Ontario, Orlando, Serremonte, and Valencia. This is very impressive, considering the restaurant first opened in Oxnard in early 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
CHICAGO, IL
Kevin Wallace
Steve Taylor
Larry Miller
James Madison
WSPY NEWS

Oswego halts road improvement over strike against material producers

The Village of Oswego announced on Friday that it is halting its current road improvement program due to a strike against material producers. The village says that impacted road will remain open. The Operators 150 union is on strike against three companies with quarries and other sites that produce construction...
OSWEGO, IL
947wls.com

There’s actually a Malört Fest and it’s happening in Chicago tomorrow

Some really want to celebrate Malört, while some can barely even drink it!. For those who love Malört, I’ve got just the fest for you: the Bub’s Barrel-Aged Malört Fest. The fest is tomorrow, Thursday, July 14th from 5 to 8 PM, and will feature Malört-inspired cocktails, “Malörange Jello Shots” and Chicago-inspired appetizers.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Bellwood To Build More Homes, 2 Close To Selling For $425K Each

A vacant residential lot at 241 Bohland Ave. in Bellwood, which the village recently purchased through the Cook County Land Bank Authority in order to build a new home. | File. Thursday, July 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The village of Bellwood is looking to build even...
BELLWOOD, IL
wgnradio.com

Radio legend Tommy Edwards on The MBC’s ‘Rock Radio Revisited’, Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre with John Landecker, Bob Stroud and hosted by Wendy Snyder

Radio legend Tommy Edwards joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the upcoming Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ on Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre, which stars Tommy, John Records Landecker, Bob Stroud and hosted by Wendy Snyder. For tickets, visit MUSEUM.TV.
DES PLAINES, IL
NBC Chicago

Harrison Ford's Childhood Home in Park Ridge Finds Buyer: See Inside

The childhood home of "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford found a buyer in suburban Park Ridge, after a price drop in the last few weeks. Located at 109 N. Washington Ave., the 2,132-square-foot Tudor home has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, rec room and bar - all of which has been remodeled since its original 1920s form, according to a listing from Redfin.
PARK RIDGE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Vehicle hijacked from couple at gunpoint in North Riverside

No one was hurt during a vehicular hijacking that took place in the 2200 block of Burr Oak Avenue in North Riverside early in the morning on July 13, police have reported. According to police, at about 5:25 a.m., a couple was loading a white Audi Q5 with luggage when they reportedly observed a someone walking south past them from Cermak Road.
947wls.com

It’s the 43rd Anniversary of Disco Demolition Night at Comiskey Park

Tonight (July 12th) marks the 43rd anniversary of the infamous “Disco Demolition Night” at Chicago’s Comiskey Park. In 1979, a local Chicago DJ named Steve Dahl, who had just been fired and had to get a new job after his radio station switched to a disco format, came up with a promotion idea. He invited fans to bring their unwanted disco records to a scheduled twilight-night American League doubleheader on July 12th, between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers, in exchange for an admission of 98 cents. The event was billed as “Disco Demolition Night.” Promoters hoped for an attendance boost of 5,000, but about 50,000 people showed up, many of whom did not get in.
CHICAGO, IL

