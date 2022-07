Demi Lovato has released the music video for “Substance,” which is the second single from her upcoming album, HOLY FVCK. Lovato, who recently updated her pronouns, gets super real in her lyrics, singing about relatable topics, which can be associated with relationships, mental health and issues in today’s society. She sings the following: “Is anybody happy with life in the back seat?/ Trying to master the art of detaching/ Is anybody driving, is anyone asking?/ Is anyone grasping that nothing lasts?/ Woah, I know we’re all f-cking exhausted/ Woah, am I in my head or have we all lost it?/ So I ask myself/ ‘Am I the only one looking for substance?’”

