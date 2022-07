AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A defendant from Augusta is among the latest indictments on federal drug and gun crimes, and several others have pleaded guilty, prosecutors say. Corinthia Jenae Dansby, 26, of Augusta, who’s listed among some of the latest indictments, charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

