ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Kings, Brendan Lemieux agree on one-year extension

By Ryan Sikes
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter deciding not to tender him a qualifying offer, the Kings brought the 26-year-old back for approximately $300K than his estimated qualifying offer value. Lemieux was acquired in from the New York...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

UFA Update: John Klingberg and Which Teams Are Interested

John Klingberg is arguably one of the biggest names still out there on the UFA market. He’s certainly the biggest-named defenseman that could be signed by one of many teams looking for a power play quarterback and minute-munching offensively-skilled blueliner. The Dallas Stars have seemingly moved on and Klingberg is looking to cash in, both in terms of the right opportunity and the right terms.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Matthew Tkachuk roadmap is very straightforward

Matthew Tkachuk’s story can’t end in Calgary the same way Johnny Gaudreau’s did. After Gaudreau walked away in free agency this week, the Flames are now potentially a year away from being in the same situation with Tkachuk. Currently a restricted free agent, Tkachuk can become unrestricted as early as next July, depending on how the rest of this summer unfolds.
NHL
Yardbarker

Best of what’s left: pooper scooping free agency for the Leafs

The Leafs’ cap situation and near-complete roster probably support the notion that there isn’t any reason to worry about who is left in free agency or not. Still, as we saw yesterday, trades are going to happen around the league and as a result, there is a possibility of cap space or holes in the roster. That’s why we’ll put in some work regarding who is left even if the Leafs free up space by moving all three of Holl, Muzzin, and Kerfoot, that probably isn’t enough to take a run at Nazem Kadri. So I’ll reluctantly exclude him from the list, and focus on the players that seem like they could fit the Leafs’ cap situation, and address some kind of need for Toronto.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadians trade defenseman Jeff Petry to Penguins

Petry played 68 games for the Canadiens last season, posting 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists). A 12-year NHL veteran, Petry spent parts of the previous eight seasons with Montreal. Over 508 games with the Canadiens, Petry compiled 248 points (70 goals, 178 assists). Petry was originally a second-round pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Penguins Had a Trade Fall Through at the NHL Draft

The NHL Draft floor is the closest thing to the wild west in the NHL and is a breeding ground for hockey trades. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Pittsburgh Penguins were close on a deal to send out one of their defenseman at this year's Draft in Montreal. "Someone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Member of 2020 LA Title Team Released by San Francisco Giants

In 2020, reliever Jake McGee transformed himself from a Coors Field causality to a viable member of the Dodgers bullpen. He completely revamped his career in LA and finished with 24 appearances in the COVID-shortened season. He was a key bullpen piece for the Dodgers team that finally won it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Kaliyev
Person
Blake Lizotte
Person
Brendan Lemieux
Person
Adrian Kempe
Yardbarker

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving to play in Drew League

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are headed for a West Coast reunion, but not on the Los Angeles Lakers yet. James and Irving are both set to participate in the Drew League on Saturday, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. This marks the first time since 2011 that James will play in the annual offseason pro-am competition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

TRADE: Los Angeles Angels And New York Yankees Make A Deal

Yankees: "The New York Yankees announced that they have acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade on Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations." Wade had previously been on the Yankees for the first five seasons of his MLB career prior to...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Why ex-Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri Will Sign In Colorado for Less

Nazem Kadri is eligible for unrestricted free agency. But, he’s let it be known that he hopes to re-sign with the Colorado Avalanche. Normally, given how long I’ve followed his career during the time I’ve covered the Toronto Maple Leafs, I would just believe that I know what Kadri will do. However, Kadri did one thing that complicated matters. He hired a different and a very aggressive agent in Darren Ferris.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri still weighing options

Nazem Kadri is the biggest name left unsigned after free agency opened on Wednesday. Whatever happens, the 31 year-old is taking his time to weigh all his options. Fresh off a Stanley Cup victory with the Colorado Avalanche, it was reported that the Avs would try to make a push to keep him.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#The New York Rangers#Pim
Yardbarker

Pelicans rejected Nets’ trade offer for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is the most sought-after player in the NBA right now. The future Hall of Famer sent shockwaves throughout the league when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the beginning of free agency. While Sean Marks and Co. agreed to oblige the request, progress on getting...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy