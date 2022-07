The rate of new COVID-19 cases reported to the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health since last week increased by 40% compared to last Friday according to the department’s weekly update. Whereas 152 cases were added in the week preceding July 8th, the past week increased by 214 to a total of 31,734 confirmed cases during the pandemic. Many experts believe that with the number of persons self-testing at home, the actual number may be higher given that those tests aren’t reported to the county. The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Sheboygan County per 100,000 persons over the past 7 days was 197.68, increasing from 168.2 the previous week.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO