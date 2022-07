WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Police say, Robert Vargo, an inmate from Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), reportedly escaped from the facility around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. According to the Wilkes Barre City Police Police Department, 25-year-old, Robert Vargo, walked away from the Minimal Offenders Unit. Vargo’s last known address is 237 West Front […]

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO