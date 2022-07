(The Center Square) – The Missouri legislature needs to examine who is making investments of taxpayer funds held in public pensions, according to the state treasurer. Scott Fitzpatrick, a candidate for the Republican nomination for state auditor, highlighted his concern during a recent visit to St. Louis. He believes a top legislative priority should be acting on the state’s investment relationships with any Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Funds through public pension systems.

