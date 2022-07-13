ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star athlete Martavious Collins announces top schools, sets commitment date

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Martavious Collins is one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class and is ready to announce his commitment.

The four-star athlete announced his top 11 schools of Auburn, Alabama, NC State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisville, Michigan State, and Cincinnati. He also announced he will be making his commitment on July 20.

The 6-foot-3, 241-pound Collins is from Rome, Georgia, and is being recruited as a tight end by most programs. Auburn extended an offer to him back on May 6, but he has not taken a visit to the Plains. This does not seem to bode well for the Tiger’s chances of landing him.

He is ranked as the No. 110 overall player and No. 13 athlete in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 17 player from Georgia in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Auburn has yet to land a commitment in their 2024 class as they continue to focus on the 2023 cycle, which is in a key stretch.

