"Was it worth a two-and-a-half year wait? Absolutely – just so long as we don’t have to wait nearly as long for the next show…" Almost two and a half years after it was first announced, Short Stack finally hit the road for their “comeback” tour in the middle of June. It was initially supposed to be a short run of theatre shows – one date each in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth, all slated for July of 2020 – with no ties to any new release or movement behind the scenes. But of course, the pandemic threw those plans into disarray, and with a bunch of free time on their hands, Short Stack knuckled down on their fourth studio album, Maybe There’s No Heaven.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO