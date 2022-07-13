ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat missing for 3 weeks inside a Boston airport has been found safe, reuniting with family

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
BOSTON — A cat missing for three weeks inside a Boston airport has been found safe and soon will be reunited with her family.

According to WFXT, a cat named Rowdy was found Wednesday morning after being missing for about three weeks inside Boston’s Logan Airport.

Massport told WFXT that the cat escaped from her kennel June 24 after arriving on a Lufthansa flight. Staff at the airport set up cameras around Terminal E where Rowdy was spotted in hopes of locating her.

WFXT said that on Wednesday, Rowdy “allowed herself to be caught. Currently, Rowdy is with the Animal Rescue League of Boston while she waits to be reunited with her family.

According to WFXT, Rowdy’s parents are currently in Florida and are working on getting her back home.

Judge, Carpenter HR twice, Yanks pound Red Sox 14-1

NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees fans have hoped to see this version of Aaron Judge, healthy and hacking his way toward a possible 60-homer season. Matt Carpenter is a different matter. Signed off the scrap heap in May, the former St. Louis Cardinals slugger was a mighty large question mark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
