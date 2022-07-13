ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Films to Watch After Gaspar Noé's 'Vortex'

By Luka Hoyte
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaspar Noé's most recent film, Vortex (2021), tells the story of an elderly couple who suffer from deteriorating mental and physical health due to their old age. The film is a personal story to the director but was also made to connect with many people, as many can relate to the...

10 Great Black and White Movies of The 21st Century

We often think of black and white films as an archaic style that we no longer have a need for. After all, why would we bother when every film could be filled to the brim with vibrant colors?. As it turns out, there are many great ways to utilize black...
Why 'The Amusement Park' Is George A. Romero’s Most Disturbing Movie

Although The Amusement Park is not the first movie that comes to mind when George A. Romero’s name is mentioned, it is an unnerving piece of work, which transports audiences to a nightmarish dystopian world. Originally intended as an educational film about elder abuse and neglect, Romero directed and edited the project, and approached it with a dark edginess which propelled it closer to the horror genre he was so accustomed to. As a result, the film had a turbulent journey before being released. It was filmed in just three days in 1973, but it was shelved for fears of it being too dark for a movie made for educational purposes. In 1975, it premiered at some film festivals before it was thought to be lost. Then, in 2017, it was miraculously rediscovered and screened at some more festivals in 2018, but it reached a wider audience when it was made available to stream on Shudder in 2021. Sadly, Romero passed away in 2017 and never got to see the critical acclaim the movie received upon its re-release.
'The Black Phone' and 9 Other Great Horror Movies from Blumhouse Productions

Founded by Jason Blum and Amy Israel in 2000, Blumhouse Productions (which was Blum Israel Productions until 2002) has built up a diverse filmography. Defined by its willingness to give directors creative freedom and make the most of its relatively small budgets, Blumhouse Productions has garnered critical acclaim and international renown with such films as Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman, however, the production house has always had a deep-rooted connection with horror movies.
How to Watch 'Where the Crawdads Sing': Is the Daisy Edgar-Jones Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

The murder-mystery Where the Crawdads Sing is set to hit theaters this summer, and fans of the book the film is based on are eagerly awaiting getting to see this story brought to life on the big screen. Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) stars as Catherine "Kya" Clark, a young girl who grew up alone in the marshes of North Carolina after being abandoned by her family. Kya teaches herself to survive and makes a home for herself amongst the creatures of the marsh. The people in the nearby town of Barkley Cove shun Kya due to her wild upbringing and nickname her “The Marsh Girl”.
‘The Gray Man’: Russo Brothers Break Down the Massive Prague Action Set Piece From Inception to Screen

With The Gray Man now playing in select movie theaters and streaming on Netflix starting July 22, I recently spoke to Joe and Anthony Russo about making the action thriller. Since we already did a longer interview with the Russo brothers where they talked about why it’s taken so long to get Mark Greaney’s novel to movie screens, casting Ryan Gosling, the incredible challenge of making a movie with nine action sequences, and why they cast Dhanush, I decided in this interview to have them break down filming the massive Prague action set sequence in the third act of the film.
Why Thor's Story Should End with 'Love and Thunder'

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. Only the third big-screen Avenger ever to be introduced all the way back in 2011, Chris Hemsworth’s journey as the thunder god Thor has spanned the practical totality of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has now permeated every phase of the franchise. Thor’s presence in the MCU has been split between defending the nine realms as Asgard’s rightful heir and as one of Earth’s mightiest heroes as he learns humility and what it means to be worthy. With three standalone films and four team-up epics preceding it, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder delivered yet another “classic Thor adventure” worthy of the iconic Asgardian Avenger and proves that Thor’s crowd-pleasing charisma and the mythically cosmic appeal of his adventures never fails to engage fans with every installment.
How 'The Orville: New Horizons' Humanized Its Major Foe

With its shift from Fox to Hulu, as well as a greatly expanded budget, The Orville: New Horizons has taken things to the next level. The stories it's tackled so far include themes of suicide, abortion, and even the toll time travel can take on one emotionally. This isn't the type of thing one would expect from a Seth MacFarlane show, but MacFarlane — who serves as The Orville's creator in addition to writing, directing, and starring in the series — seems to have grown a more mature set of sensibilities. One only needs to look to the latest episode, "From Unknown Graves," which paints one of The Orville's alien races in a new light.
How to Watch ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’: Is the Animated Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is the next best martial arts comedy movie you’ll ever see, or at least that’s what we are hoping. The animated comedy film follows the story of a down-on-his-luck dog who wants to become a samurai to protect himself from bullies. But as it turns out, he’ll have to save an entire village of cats from a villainous feline first. Yes, it does sound a little uncharacteristic of dogs to become protectors of cats, but as they say, these are times of great change. So, get ready for an action-packed adventure with paws, claws, and everything in between.
'Physical' Season 2: Rory Scovel on Danny's Journey and Working With Rose Byrne

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of Physical.]. From show creator Annie Weisman, Season 2 of the Apple TV+ original series Physical has ramped things up, now that Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is focused on building her business into a fitness empire and turning herself into a brand, with the help of her husband Danny (Rory Scovel) and friend Greta (Dierdre Friel). However, Sheila is finding that she has a bit of competition when it comes to world fitness domination, and she has to decide just how far she’s willing to go for success.
'Ms. Marvel' Shows That Kamala's True Power Is Her Connection to Friends and Family

The debut season of Ms. Marvel wrapped up its run July 13, and the finale has launched a major discussion about what the future holds for Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Whether it's the revelation that Kamala is now a mutant or the post-credits scene that sets up a tantalizing intro into The Marvels, fans have had a lot to say about the finale. But one major element that's gone undiscussed is how it perfectly underlines how important Kamala's family and friends are to her — whether she's in or out of costume. In fact, the entire series places a major focus on these bonds.
10 Best Novels of 2022 (So Far), According to Goodreads

2022 is shaping up to be a good year for fiction. Literary heavyweights Mohsin Hamid and Hanya Yanagihara have published new novels, while Polish author Olga Tokarczuk's acclaimed The Books of Jacob has been translated into English for the first time. Booker Prize-winner Julian Barnes is also set to release his latest work Elizabeth Finch in August.
'The Black Phone' Is Calling In Over $42 Million Internationally at the Box Office

The relatively low-budget Blumhouse summer blockbuster The Black Phone is still ringing in our ears. In its fourth weekend in theaters the Scott Derrickson horror film has grabbed an international accumulation of $42.5 million. Surpassing the international box office totals of Escape Room 2 and the John Carpenter legacy-horror Halloween Kills, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, The Black Phone has earned the title of the fifth-largest horror film in the genre of the pandemic, and second-largest original horror behind M. Night Shyamalan's Old.
'The Killer' Opens in US Theatres, Brings in $72,000 From 56 Screens

Distributed by Wide Lens Pictures, the American-Korean film The Killer reached $72,096 at the box office within its first 5 days in U.S. cinemas. Since the action film starring Korean movie star Jang Hyuk hit theaters on July 13, the film garnered $50,000 within the first three days playing in 56 different locations.
'Barbie': Hari Nef Shares Behind the Scenes Image

Hari Nef has wrapped on Barbie, the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie all about our favorite Mattel toy. While we don't know much about Nef's role in the movie as of yet, we do get to see her with star Margot Robbie, Gerwig, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Ana Cruz Kayne (who also posted about her wrap as well), Sharon Rooney, and Emma Mackey. The crew looks happy and excited to all be together, and it does a great job of exciting us for what is to come with the movie. Right now, we don't know much but there are some rumors that specifically tie to Nef's character that do make for an interesting look into where Barbie could take us.
'The Bear' Shows That Short-Episode Dramas Can Work

Before streaming took over the world of television, 20-30 minute TV episodes were reserved for sitcoms; dramas were almost always longer. Nowadays, episodes of any show are free to be virtually any length. The FX on Hulu drama, The Bear, is gaining many accolades — from a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes to a newly minted second season renewal. One thing that makes this series stand out is its unusual, captivating pace. And, one thing that makes this pace works so well is its surprisingly short episodes. In its unique success, The Bear makes the argument that shorter episodes of television ought to be here to stay.
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in July 2022

Blurring fiction with reality, or, maybe better said, reality with extremes of itself, these seven films new to Hulu this month offer an intellectual take, albeit often with comedic elements to pillow the philosophical blow, on what humanity risks when their hearts, loved ones, and reasons for existing are on the line. Which world is better to live in: the world where you stay firmly where you are and see through its pains and gloriousness, or the world you challenge yourself to get to, so you forage new planes of experience and ways of consideration?
'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Crosses $500 Million at Global Box Office

Minion mania isn't slowing down any time soon, with Illumination Entertainment's Minions: The Rise of Gru continuing to perform well at the box office. The animated flick opened in Japan this past weekend to massively impressive numbers, propelling the global box office above $500 million. The film has also earned $270 million at the International box office. These totals have also allowed the Minions sequel to become the biggest animated release following the start of the pandemic.
Why ‘What We Do in The Shadows’ Deserves to Win the Emmy For Best Comedy

The recent Emmy nominations for Best Comedy show a crowded field. Last year’s winner, Ted Lasso, is there. So is the comedy that took the trophy home in 2018, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The dependable Curb Your Enthusiasm is nominated as always. Barry, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building are all worthy as well, but among these contenders, the overlooked What We Do in the Shadows is arguably the best of the bunch. Nominated once before in 2020 (Schitt’s Creek ruled the TV comedy world that year), the series has constantly been one of the funniest and wackiest shows out there. It’s time for it to be rewarded.
'The Immaculate Room' Trailer Pushes Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch to Their Limits

Could you survive 50 days in complete isolation, inside a sleek, pristinely white futuristic room, for five million dollars? You have no contact with the outside world. No way to talk to your friends, family, and loved ones. No way of knowing what's happening outside the four corners of your world. Only you, your thoughts, and, if you're lucky, your lover — all trapped together, along with a looming, imposing robotic voice keeping everything in check. That's the question posed in The Immaculate Room, the latest movie from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19), which sees Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch as a seemingly-perfect couple who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the title-bearing expanse for their chance at securing a multi-million fortune. Of course, nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems, especially in the movies, and the upcoming thriller's suspenseful new trailer makes it clear that this mind-bending private experiment is set to have its fair share of locked-in trouble.
