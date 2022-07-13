ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldier Hollow hosts the Utah State Amateur Golf Tournament

Soldier Hollow Golf Course at the base of Mt. Timpanogas. Photo: tmac97slc

MIDWAY, Utah — On July 11 – 16, Soldier Hollow (SOHO) Golf Course hosts the 124th Utah State Amateur Golf Tournament in association with the US Golf Association. This will be the seventh time the tournament is held at the Midway course which was also the sight of the Salt Lake 2002 Olympics Cross Country Skiing events.

This is the oldest continuous tournament in the world. SOHO is a part of the Wasatch State Park and managed by the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation.

SOHO’s 36-hole championship course isn’t the closest venue to Park City that this tournament has been played as it’s come to Jeremy Ranch a few times and also to Park Meadows.

