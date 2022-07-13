ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

These Maryland Stores Found In Compliance During Underage Drinking Sting Operation

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office pulled out all the stops during an undercover alcohol compliance sting, but nearly two dozen businesses didn’t fall for it and didn’t sell booze to an underage teen.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks within St. Mary’s County at 18 businesses, all of which carded an 18-year-old underage cadet at each attempted purchase.

The teen sported a jean and an athletic shirt while visiting all 18 establishments, according to the sheriff’s office. During the sting, officials noted that the cadet did not carry any personal identification or personal property.

During the operation, the cadet was told to enter the store or restaurant to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage from the business in an effort to purchase the beverage.

Of the 18 businesses visited, all were found to be in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage cadet, much to the delight of the sheriff's office.

Businesses found to be in compliance during the operation:

  • A&B Liquors in Mechanicsville;
  • Big Dogs Paradise in Mechanicsville;
  • California Wine & Spirits in California;
  • Chaptico Market in Chaptico;
  • Cooks Liquor in Hollywood;
  • Dave McKay Liquors in Charlotte Hall;
  • DJ’s One Stop Shop in Mechanicsville;
  • Fred’s Liquor in Charlotte Hall;
  • Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville;
  • Leonardtown Wine & Spirits;
  • Lighthouse in Charlotte Hall;
  • New Market Exxon in Charlotte Hall;
  • New Market Service Center in Mechanicsville;
  • Race-N-In in Budds Creek;
  • St. Mary’s Gas Station in Clements;
  • Third Base Store in Loveville;
  • Village Liquors in Chaptico;
  • Vino 2 Wine & Liquor in Charlotte Hall.

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office commends all of the clerks and merchants for their proactive efforts to prevent alcohol sales to underage youth,” officials from the sheriff’s office stated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsville, MD
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
California, MD
City
Hollywood, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Superstorm Sandy Contractors Sentenced To NJ Prison For Theft: Prosecutor

Two contractors have been sentenced to New Jersey state prison for defrauding homeowners for repairs after Superstorm Sandy on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. John Bishop, 57, of Celebration, Florida, was sentenced on Friday, July 15 to four years in state prison for theft by failure to make required disposition, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
CELEBRATION, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Daily Voice

Former Mount Vernon Police Officer Sentenced For Deadly Crash

A former police officer from Westchester has been sentenced to three months in jail and five years of probation for a deadly crash that killed a local man. Former Mount Vernon police officer Antoine Henrys, age 39, was sentenced on Friday, July 15 for a crash that killed a White Plains man, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
CBS Baltimore

After three fatalities this month, Maryland Natural Resources police emphasize boat safety

BALTIMORE -- After three boating fatalities occurred in Maryland this month, Maryland Natural Resources Police are sharing safety tips with boaters to try to prevent further deaths. The state has seen six fatal boating incidents so far in 2022, the same number that occurred throughout both 2020 and 2021. The most recent include a July 3 hit-and-run collision that killed a 63-year-old woman on the Magothy River, a July 6 accident on the Elk River involving a boat striking a navigation aid that killed a 39-year-old and a July 10 overturned boat incident that left a 37-year-old man dead.Natural Resources...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#The Sting#County Sheriff S Office#St Mary S County#California Wine Spirits#Chaptico Market#Cooks Liquor#Ne
Daily Voice

Fraudster Resentenced For Stealing IDs Of Hundreds Of Victims In $2.2M Scheme In Maryland

A Columbia man has been sentenced to 126 months in federal prison after two separate schemes to obtain fraudulent tax refunds, authorities say. Toyosi Alatishe, also known as "Felix Victor Johnson", 51, was re-sentenced Tuesday, July 12, after he appealed his 2019 conviction and sentencing. The new sentence reduced the original by six months, and rejected a request for time served.
Daily Voice

Nigerian National Living In Maryland Sentenced After Running Elderly Fraud Scheme

A Nigerian national living in Maryland was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after running a fraud scheme that targeted the elderly, authorities say. Oluwaseyi Akinyemi, also known as “Paddy Linkin” and “Joseph Kadin,” 35, ran the social media scheme from July 2018 to April 2019, offering victims non-existent financial rewards if they sent cash, money orders, or gift cards to cover fraudulent "taxes and fees", according to the Department of Justice.
Daily Voice

Missing Boy Found Dead In NJ Lake

The body of a 4-year-old boy reported missing was found submerged in the bottom of a New Jersey lake Thursday, July 14, authorities said. Police were called to Overlook Avenue near John A. Roebling Memorial Park in Hamilton Township on reports of a missing child around 5 p.m., approximately 40 minutes after he'd last been seen, local police said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Leads PA State Police On High-Speed Chase Ending With Use Of TASER Device

A wanted man led police on a high-speed chase that ended with an officer deploying a TASER device just after midnight on Friday, July 15, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police attempted to pull over Lee Kaniel Chavez, 43, of Aliquippa, who was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz with the PA License plate LSE0210, because they noticed the car did not have a valid registration and the owner of the vehicle was wanted on "several active arrest warrants" including "a felony warrant for aggravated assault," police say.
PITTSBURGH, PA
mocoshow.com

Eight Defendants, Including Montgomery County Woman, Facing Federal Charges Relating to Over $1.6 Million Dollars in Cares Act Covid-19 Fraud, including Identity Theft and Unemployment Insurance Fraud

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging nine defendants in relation to a Maryland and California CARES Act COVID-19 unemployment insurance scheme. The indictment charges the defendants with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and theft of United States Postal Office arrow keys. The indictment was returned on June 21, 2022, and unsealed upon the defendants’ self-surrenders and arrests. Charged in the indictment are:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Reports Of Mountain Lion Sighting Prompt NY DEC Investigation

New York State officials shared the results of an investigation prompted by reports that a mountain lion was caught on a trail camera in the region. In an announcement on Thursday, July 14, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said it received a number of calls to investigate after a trail camera in Western New York showed what was believed to be a mountain lion.
POLITICS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
315K+
Followers
48K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy