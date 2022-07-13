ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Underground bunker filled with stolen tools, guns uncovered in California

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sILV9_0gecUAWb00

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Officers investigating a commercial burglary on Tuesday found an underground bunker filled with stolen goods, including tools, equipment and firearms, at a homeless encampment in San Jose, according to police.

The discovery came as patrol officers were following up on a burglary reported Monday, authorities said. As part of their investigation, they visited an encampment near Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive.

Authorities said the officers found an underground bunker filled with about $100,000 worth of stolen goods. Officers said the items would be returned to their owners.

Photos shared on social media showed the bunker, which was supported by wooden beams and appeared to have electricity.

“It definitely required some construction and engineering skills” to make the room, police said on Twitter.

Authorities arrested six people on a variety of charges connected to the discovery.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Three shot at Bay Area bowling alley, one fatally

LIVERMORE (BCN) A fight broke out at a bowling alley Saturday evening that ended when one of the patrons involved pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, killing one man and injuring two other individuals. A Livermore Police Department spokesperson said the fight between several patrons broke out at...
LIVERMORE, CA
news24-680.com

Man Found Deceased On Highway 24 in Orinda Friday

Police located the body of a man believed to have jumped from a moving car on eastbound Highway 24 between the Wilder and Orinda offramps Friday night. Motorists began calling about a man down on the highway shortly after 11 p.m., initially had difficult located the person in the darkness, and then found him deceased as other motorists called in to say the unidentified man appeared to have jumped from a car.
ORINDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Hwy 24 victim allegedly fell from moving car

ORINDA, Calif. (BCN) — A preliminary California Highway Patrol investigation into a traffic fatality that occurred late Friday evening on state Highway 24 in Orinda indicates that a passenger traveling in a vehicle fell out before being struck by another vehicle and killed. KRON On is streaming news live now A CHP spokesperson said the […]
ORINDA, CA
WDBO

Arrest made after police seize around $200K worth of stolen items in California apartment

SAN FRANCISCO — An arrest has been made after police seized around $200,000 worth of stolen merchandise in a California apartment, police say. According to the San Francisco Police Department in a news release, Sergio Manuel Puga-Tenorio, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after a four-month investigation by the Burglary Unite and the Organized Retail Theft Taskforce. Retailers contacted SFPD about stolen items that were then sold online and shipped out to individuals across the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents Push for Change After Underground Bunker Found in San Jose

The discovery of an underground bunker filled with guns and stolen goods at San Jose's Coyote Creek has left residents and businesses in the area up in arms. Shock and frustration in the neighborhood after the bunker was found near schools has prompted a push for concrete changes. "I think...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Belmont police look for suspect in armed robberies

BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Belmont Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who committed two armed robberies, it announced Friday. The robberies happened on June 10 and July 13 on the 400 block of El Camino Real. In both robberies, the suspect showed a semi-automatic firearm to the victims and demanded their money. […]
BELMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Bunker#Cox Media Group
KRON4 News

1 killed at shopping center; shooter at-large

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at The Plant shopping center in San Jose, police stated, where one adult male victim was killed. The shooting was reported at 6 a.m. Friday. Most, if not all the businesses in the center, were closed at the time. The shooting was in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

MCSO: Man arrested with grenades and nearly 50 guns in North Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man with nearly 50 guns and five live grenades Thursday. Russell Fred Carter, 40, of Salinas, was being investigated for manufacturing and distributing firearms, according to deputies. When he was being arrested, deputies said they found evidence that firearms were being made at The post MCSO: Man arrested with grenades and nearly 50 guns in North Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Two women killed in Hwy 101 crash Saturday morning

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (BCN) — An early morning multi-car collision on U.S. Highway 101 in Sunnyvale killed two women, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 101 near the Mathilda Avenue interchange. Two vehicles crashed into one another, according to the CHP spokesperson.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

4 displaced after San Jose house fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four people and two cats were displaced after a home caught on fire in San Jose on Thursday afternoon. San Jose Fire Department crews responded to the two-alarm fire at 1:08 p.m. on the 1300 block of Tanaka Drive. Firefighters knocked down the fire by 1:37 p.m. At 1:58 p.m., […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Mountain View police officer injured in shooting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (BCN) — A Mountain View Police Department officer was injured in a shooting Saturday morning. Shortly after midnight, a patrol officer was conducting a traffic stop at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane when a person inside the vehicle shot at the officer, police said. The officer suffered a gunshot wound to […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Power outage prompts traffic to divert in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) –A power outage has caused traffic to divert Saturday afternoon in San Jose, police tweeted. Traffic signals are out on eastbound Curtner from Highway 87 to Tully Road and S 7th Street. Traffic has been affected in the area of Highway 87 and eastbound Curtner...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man detained after SFO bomb threat prompts evacuation of international terminal

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- The San Francisco International Airport's international terminal was evacuated on Friday night due to a bomb threat and a man detained after authorities found a potentially incendiary device, officials said.The bomb threat was reported around 8:15 p.m. and authorities discovered a suspicious package, according to the San Francisco police department.Investigators at the airport "deemed the item possibly incendiary." A man was taken into custody but no other details were not immediately available about the individual.The terminal was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," police said. Hundreds of travelers were forced to leave the terminal.The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

1 dead in shooting at SF Bay Area shopping center

One man died in a shooting early Friday morning at a San Jose shopping center, officials said. Police received a report of the shooting at the Plant shopping at Monterey Road and Curter Aveneue at 6 a.m., the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter. Most if not all the businesses at the shopping center were closed at the time of the incident, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hayward homicide suspect captured in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said a wanted homicide suspect from a Hayward murder was arrested in Soledad Wednesday. Victor Lucero, 31, of Oakland, was taken into custody at the Foods Co parking lot without incident, according to police. A compliance search was conducted at a home on Ledesma Street, but it is unknown if additional evidence was found.
SOLEDAD, CA
TheAlmanac

Alleged robber who took cellphone, money from teen cyclist arrested

Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a teenage bicyclist on a path behind Town & Country Village shopping center in Palo Alto early Monday morning, July 11. The bicyclist, a 16-year-old boy, was traveling south on the bike path at around 1:45 a.m. when he heard someone tell him to stop. Once he did, a man on a bicycle approached him from behind and allegedly threatened him with a black folding pocketknife, according to a police press release. The man allegedly demanded the teen's cellphone and money, which the boy handed over. The man then headed south on the bike path.
PALO ALTO, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy