'Interview With The Vampire' Teaser Trailer Features a Modern Day Louis

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC+ has just released a new teaser for their upcoming Interview With The Vampire series to their Twitter. The bite-sized clip gives us a small taste of the interview behind Interview With The Vampire. The series is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ this fall. The new trailer,...

collider.com

Comments / 1

The debut season of Ms. Marvel wrapped up its run July 13, and the finale has launched a major discussion about what the future holds for Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Whether it's the revelation that Kamala is now a mutant or the post-credits scene that sets up a tantalizing intro into The Marvels, fans have had a lot to say about the finale. But one major element that's gone undiscussed is how it perfectly underlines how important Kamala's family and friends are to her — whether she's in or out of costume. In fact, the entire series places a major focus on these bonds.
ComicBook

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Reveals New Trailer Before Fall Premiere

Gundam has spent decades telling countless stories revolving around the classic anime mech suits, with the next entry of the franchise arriving this October via The Witch From Mercury. With this next anime chapter featuring the first female protagonist on the long-running franchise, a new trailer has dropped that not only shows some of the new characters arriving via the series but also gives fans an idea of the animation style that will be used to depict these space battles.
COMICS
Collider

'The Handmaid's Tale' Seasons, Ranked From Worst To Best

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale has dominated drama television with its depiction of a fundamentalist theocracy in charge of women’s rights. Amassed through the retelling of Margret Atwood’s poignant 1985 novel of the same name, the series stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd and Joseph Fiennes. The series situates itself in a world where fertile women become a commodity through their use as surrogates to help repopulate a dying America, after years of environmental abuse declines birthrates. The forced surrogacy, called ‘ceremonies’, are justified through a women’s duty of childbearing, as manipulated from biblical roots. At its center is June, who attempts to navigate the sliding scale morality of an oppressive system.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Great Black and White Movies of The 21st Century

We often think of black and white films as an archaic style that we no longer have a need for. After all, why would we bother when every film could be filled to the brim with vibrant colors?. As it turns out, there are many great ways to utilize black...
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'The Amusement Park' Is George A. Romero’s Most Disturbing Movie

Although The Amusement Park is not the first movie that comes to mind when George A. Romero’s name is mentioned, it is an unnerving piece of work, which transports audiences to a nightmarish dystopian world. Originally intended as an educational film about elder abuse and neglect, Romero directed and edited the project, and approached it with a dark edginess which propelled it closer to the horror genre he was so accustomed to. As a result, the film had a turbulent journey before being released. It was filmed in just three days in 1973, but it was shelved for fears of it being too dark for a movie made for educational purposes. In 1975, it premiered at some film festivals before it was thought to be lost. Then, in 2017, it was miraculously rediscovered and screened at some more festivals in 2018, but it reached a wider audience when it was made available to stream on Shudder in 2021. Sadly, Romero passed away in 2017 and never got to see the critical acclaim the movie received upon its re-release.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Killer' Opens in US Theatres, Brings in $72,000 From 56 Screens

Distributed by Wide Lens Pictures, the American-Korean film The Killer reached $72,096 at the box office within its first 5 days in U.S. cinemas. Since the action film starring Korean movie star Jang Hyuk hit theaters on July 13, the film garnered $50,000 within the first three days playing in 56 different locations.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Exclusive Clip Reveals the Moment Elizabeth Finally Gains Some Savvy

The thing that makes Starz‘s Becoming Elizabeth simultaneously so fascinating and frustrating is that we get to see Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) before she ascends the throne and transforms into England’s Virgin Queen. We have not seen her as a power player or a savvy strategist. She’s a clever and brave teenager, sure, but she has hitherto lacked the wisdom to play the great game and not be played. So far in Becoming Elizabeth, Elizabeth has been an unwitting victim and accidental conspirator. Where in this girl is the woman who would become England’s most formidable monarch? Will she ever, you know…become Elizabeth?
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘The Boys’ Eric Kripke Says “F— You” to Creators Comparing Their Shows to 10-Hour Movies

Fresh off the resounding success of The Boys Season 3, its creator Eric Kripke has taken the opportunity to give his opinion on how some streaming shows have opted to feel like 10-hour movies. The rise of streaming has led to an improvement in several aspects of series development, but Kripke believes that adhering to a film's pacing for the entirety of the season is a step in the wrong direction.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’: Is the Animated Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is the next best martial arts comedy movie you’ll ever see, or at least that’s what we are hoping. The animated comedy film follows the story of a down-on-his-luck dog who wants to become a samurai to protect himself from bullies. But as it turns out, he’ll have to save an entire village of cats from a villainous feline first. Yes, it does sound a little uncharacteristic of dogs to become protectors of cats, but as they say, these are times of great change. So, get ready for an action-packed adventure with paws, claws, and everything in between.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Black Phone' Is Calling In Over $42 Million Internationally at the Box Office

The relatively low-budget Blumhouse summer blockbuster The Black Phone is still ringing in our ears. In its fourth weekend in theaters the Scott Derrickson horror film has grabbed an international accumulation of $42.5 million. Surpassing the international box office totals of Escape Room 2 and the John Carpenter legacy-horror Halloween Kills, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, The Black Phone has earned the title of the fifth-largest horror film in the genre of the pandemic, and second-largest original horror behind M. Night Shyamalan's Old.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Black Phone' and 9 Other Great Horror Movies from Blumhouse Productions

Founded by Jason Blum and Amy Israel in 2000, Blumhouse Productions (which was Blum Israel Productions until 2002) has built up a diverse filmography. Defined by its willingness to give directors creative freedom and make the most of its relatively small budgets, Blumhouse Productions has garnered critical acclaim and international renown with such films as Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman, however, the production house has always had a deep-rooted connection with horror movies.
MOVIES
The Verge

Watch the latest trailer for Suzume from the director behind Your Name

Suzume, the next film from director Makoto Shinkai, is only a few months away from theatrical release — and now we finally have a better idea of what to expect from the mysterious project. The movie’s latest trailer has all the bittersweet vibes you’d expect from the director of Your Name and Weathering With You, along with some offbeat additions like an adorable cat with its own Twitter feed and a sentient chair that loves to run. The trailer also introduces Nanoka Hara in the title role, as well as the film’s main theme song. (If you don’t speak Japanese, you can turn on closed captions in the trailer above to see the lyrics.)
MOVIES
CNET

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Epic Trailer Sails to Numenor

With each new trailer, the forthcoming Lord of the Rings TV show The Rings of Power looks more and more epic. In the latest trailer, elves and hobbity harfoots amble across the many and varied landscapes of Middle-earth, from spectacular snow-capped mountains to rolling forests, deep mines and elegant cities. We see familiar Lord of the Rings battles, plus monsters and statues and sailboats, and even a bit of apocalyptic fire.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Sam Neill Shares Behind the Scenes Image of "Odin" and "Hela"

Taika Waititi likes parody, and it is quite apparent in his work! After recreating Loki’s infamous death scene from Thor: The Dark World in Thor: Ragnarok fans were in for another treat during the latest Thor: Love and Thunder. In the latest installment, Waititi recreated the moment when Hela shatters Thor’s beloved Mjolnir to pieces with various actors reprising their in-universe faux roles: Sam Neill as Odin, Luke Hemsworth as Thor, Matt Damon as Loki joined by Melissa McCarthy as Hela.
MOVIES
Collider

AMC Releases 'Tales of the Walking Dead' Teaser Trailer Ahead of SDCC Panel

Ahead of their upcoming SDCC panel, AMC is ramping up the excitement for their highly anticipated upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. On July 14 brand-new poster art was unveiled highlighting a portion of the all-star cast, along with a teaser trailer just over 30 seconds that gives fans a taste of the grab-bag of tones the stand-alone episodes will feature. The all-new anthology series is a spinoff of The Walking Dead Universe and will premiere on Sunday, August 14 on AMC and AMC+.
TV SERIES
Collider

Hasbro Selfie Series Makes You Into Your Own Action Figure

Action figures are arguably more popular than ever. Especially license figures for some of our favorite franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. While you could keep buying figures for all your favorite characters, have you ever personally wanted to be in the Star Wars or Marvel universe? Well now you can as one of the best toy makers for the last decade, Hasbro, is letting you put your own face on an action figure thanks to 3D printing technology.
ELECTRONICS

