Eggs Are in Everything and Everywhere, All at Once

By Ruby Tandoh
Bon Appétit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Underrated we review the ordinary rituals we build around food. Next up: cooking an egg. Until last year I had never boiled an egg. Even now I can retain in the murky corners of my mind the full recipes for lemon meringue roulade, butter maple ice cream, and Catalan fish...

www.bonappetit.com

PopSugar

This No-Churn, Mason-Jar Ice Cream Comes Together in Just 5 Minutes

If you're new to homemade ice cream, you'll want to try this recipe, stat. Not only does it yield the perfect amount of ice cream for one person (i.e., you), but it can also be made with a simple electric hand mixer. In other words, you don't need to invest in a fancy ice-cream maker to get started.
RECIPES
Salon

These homemade hot dogs are sure to be a hit at your next barbecue

I channeled my inner dad for this recipe. When I was growing up, my father didn't eat pork, so whenever we had a BBQ, we'd always get all-beef hot dogs. Also a jar of onion sauce from the supermarket, like the one that's served at hot dogs carts. The hot dog itself is really simple, made with freshly ground chuck and lots of spices. If you've never made sausage from scratch before, it's one of those processes that's a lot easier after you see it. I've got you covered — just watch the video below first. Sautéed in a tangy tomato sauce, with vinegar and red pepper flakes, the dirty onions remind me of ketchup. It's my favorite thing to get on a hot dog. Plus mustard, which yeah, you can make yourself. It's fun. — Romel Bruno.
RECIPES
Mental_Floss

Does Butter Really Need to Be Refrigerated?

You can tell a lot about a person by where they store their butter. In the refrigerator? They’re probably overly cautious about safe food practices and they don’t mind struggling with an uncooperative stick that needs to be mashed into toast. On the counter? They’re too busy to bother with spreading issues. They want something the consistency of yogurt.
AGRICULTURE
SheKnows

This $14 Organization Tool With Nearly 32,000 Reviews Is ‘Perfect for Organizing’ Your Kids Large Collection of Stuffed Animals

Click here to read the full article. When you’re a parent, you mentally prepare for a myriad of things in the first few years of your children’s lives. You prep for the terrible twos, the constant breastfeeding, the lack of full nights of sleep — you get it. However, there’s one thing that’s often overlooked and comes out of nowhere: a mountain of stuffed animals. It starts as a few from birthdays or the baby shower, but it always multiplies. Your kid wants a couple from the store, then a few more for birthdays, and then suddenly you have a mountain...
PETS
The Guardian

Berries, meringue cakes and fools: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for summer desserts

Summer always feels a bit like playtime, which is why summer desserts – essentially an excuse to consume fruit and berries, booze and cream – always seem so very right. The warm weather demands that they are light by nature – thank you, whisked egg whites! – which also makes them impossible to resist. Keep the playtime theme going with the ingredients, too, swapping out the fruit suggested with whatever you have to hand.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried Asparagus Parm and I’m Never Going Back

Italian American classics are pure comfort food. It makes no difference if I am served chicken or eggplant Parmesan — as long as the dish has crispy breadcrumbs, gooey cheese, and tangy marinara sauce, I am happy. Here at Kitchn we’ve reimagined the dish in countless ways — air-fried, stacked, and even stuffed. I thought I’d seen every possible variation on this dish, but content creators on Instagram never cease to surprise me. Enter: Diane Morrisey and her sheet pan asparagus Parm. With a gap in my meal plan, I took Morrisey’s post as a sign to try it for myself.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

GARLIC PARMESAN BRUSSELS SPROUTS

These Garlic Parmesan Brussels Sprouts are so easy to make and a wonderful side dish to any meal. The cheese gets really crispy which my family loves. Only a few ingredients and you can make these up in no time. They are delicious dipped in ranch dressing!. Garlic Parmesan Brussels...
RECIPES
Mashed

Ranking 11 Cuts Of Pork To Slow Cook, From Worst To Best

Experienced chefs and newbie cooks alike can agree on one thing: pork is a master chameleon in the kitchen. What better way to experiment with flavors and textures than with pork? That's because it can be crisped, cured, cooked, and pulled apart, to name just a few of the many techniques suited to this versatile meat. Yet it's still not the top choice for carnivores in the US. In fact, pork is the third-most consumed meat in the United States, according to The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, coming in after beef and chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Mexican Coleslaw

This easy Mexican coleslaw recipe is ready in 5 minutes and makes a delicious southwestern-style side to serve with main dishes. Packed with the perfect amount of spice and tangy flavor, a creamy cilantro lime slaw recipe is a refreshing complement to summer cookouts. Mexican Coleslaw Sidedish. A Mexican coleslaw...
CNET

Stop Throwing Away Your Orange Peels. Use Them to Clean Your Kitchen

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hold onto that orange peel. Instead of throwing the fragrant peel into the trash can or compost bin, you can use it a bunch of different ways in your house, including giving your kitchen a natural cleaning.
HOME & GARDEN

