Eggs Are in Everything and Everywhere, All at Once

I channeled my inner dad for this recipe. When I was growing up, my father didn't eat pork, so whenever we had a BBQ, we'd always get all-beef hot dogs. Also a jar of onion sauce from the supermarket, like the one that's served at hot dogs carts. The hot dog itself is really simple, made with freshly ground chuck and lots of spices. If you've never made sausage from scratch before, it's one of those processes that's a lot easier after you see it. I've got you covered — just watch the video below first. Sautéed in a tangy tomato sauce, with vinegar and red pepper flakes, the dirty onions remind me of ketchup. It's my favorite thing to get on a hot dog. Plus mustard, which yeah, you can make yourself. It's fun. — Romel Bruno.

RECIPES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO