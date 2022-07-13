ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro-Life PAC Backs Ron DeSantis for Reelection

This week, SBA Pro-Life America Candidate Fund announced its endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis for reelection.

“We’re proud to endorse Governor Ron DeSantis, a fearless advocate for the unborn and their mothers and for the will of Floridians,” said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “Gov. DeSantis is right: science shows unborn children are human like us and feel excruciating pain in brutal late abortions. Lives are being saved today thanks to his strong leadership, and he continues to stand up for the people’s right to enact their values in the law – not have abortion on demand until birth imposed on them by unelected judges. We are grateful for his unflinching commitment to moms and babies and look forward to his re-election victory.”

The SBA Pro-Life America and Women Speak Out PAC noted they have already visited more than 380,000 homes of voters across the state.

This election cycle, SBA Pro-Life America and its entities plan to spend $78 million to protect life across America. This includes reaching 8 million voters across battleground states – 4 million directly at their doors – to help Republicans flip the U.S. House and Senate.

Dream Girl
4d ago

Of course. They know he plans to ban abortion in Florida and in the nation if he can. Voters be aware! 💙

synda
4d ago

They're not pro-life, they're pro-birth. After the baby is born they figure the mother can fend for herself.

David Wolfert
4d ago

All this will cause more children to be in the foster system. Then they will complain about it

