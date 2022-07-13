ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, Fastenal fall; Twitter, Devon Energy rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.39 to $29.70.

The airline's second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Alphabet Inc., down $53.34 to $2,227.07.

Google is reportedly slowing hiring for the rest of the year.

Twitter Inc., up $2.69 to $36.75.

The social media company is suing Elon Musk to force him to complete his $44 billion buyout.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc., down 2 cents to $11.10.

Spirit Airlines is again postponing a shareholder vote on its proposed sale to Frontier Airlines.

Netflix Inc., up $2.11 to $176.56.

The video streaming service is reportedly trying to amend programming deals to allow for content with ads.

IronSource Ltd., up $1.05 to $3.28

Unity Software is buying the software company in an all-stock deal.

Fastenal Co., down $3.22 to $46.77.

The distributor of bolts, screws and other construction materials reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.

Devon Energy Corp., up 66 cents to $52.59.

Energy stocks gained ground as oil prices ticked higher.

