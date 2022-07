If you could design the perfect crypto token for long-term investing, how would you go about it? For starters, you’d try to find a way to assure that the value of the token is constantly going up. Second, you’d want to find a way to incentivize long-term hodling and discourage short-term trading. Third, you’d want to set it up so that it produces monthly passive income. You’d want the tokenomics to somehow reward early adoption so that investors pile in as soon as they hear about it. And you’d want all this in a low-risk package.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO