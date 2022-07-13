ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Brazil's Lula da Silva asks for calm after ally's killing

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDFLz_0gecRHoJ00

Under tight security and wearing a bulletproof vest, former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attended a political rally in the capital city of Brasilia. After passing through a metal detector, hundreds of Workers' Party backers gathered near the stage, where da Silva called for them to remain peaceful and avoid confrontations with adversaries.

Da Silva's plea this week reflects growing concerns among politicians, authorities and voters about Brazil's presidential campaign and October election. The leftist leads all polls to return to the office he held between 2003-2010, but far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has suggested he may not accept the results, while urging his allies to arm themselves.

Last week, Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin, the chairman of the country’s electoral court, warned in a Washington, D.C., presentation that incidents worse than the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol could happen in Brazil this year. Last July, CIA Director William Burns told two Bolsonaro ministers that the president should stop attacking the electoral system.

Electoral tensions rose again on Saturday night, when Marcelo Arruda, a da Silva backer and Workers' Party official, was shot dead by a man who, witnesses told the police, had shouted support for Bolsonaro before pulling the trigger. The investigation is ongoing, but the killing reignited fears of political violence on the campaign trail, which officially begins in August.

“We don’t need to fight. Our weapon is our calmness, the love we have inside of us, our thirst of making people’s lives better,” da Silva said at the rally. “We don’t have to react to (Bolsonaro's supporters') provocations. If anyone teases you, tell them to go bite themselves. Go home and take care of your families. That’s the lesson we need to teach.”

Members of da Silva’s campaign and Bolsonaro’s presidency told The Associated Press they will not discuss security details with the media.

Bolsonaro, who was severely injured when he was stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign event in 2018, has presidential security at all times, including military personnel and local police.

Da Silva can only count on private security until his bid is validated by a party convention, which can take place until Aug. 5. After that, Brazil's federal police will protect him.

The federal police said in a statement that 300 officers will be among those protecting candidates.

The Workers’ Party has taken several measures to avoid conflicts between supporters, and to ensure the former president’s security. Before the rally in Brasilia, party leadership published guidelines asking supporters to move in groups, bring an extra shirt of neutral color and avoid conflict with adversaries.

“Don’t argue or attack any provocateur. Heroic actions might cause unnecessary risks to you and to your fellow supporters,” the party said.

Two members of the da Silva campaign, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss the matter publicly, confirmed to the AP that the leftist leader has been wearing bulletproof vests in public events since the beginning of July.

Da Silva supporters were thoroughly searched at the entrance of the pavilion where the event took place. But the long lines were a small concern for people like artisan Alessandra Melo, 50. She believes the former president's life is at risk, and that supporters like her could also be targeted.

“I fear a lot for Lula’s security. He likes to be close to the people. I worry for him, being out there amid all this violence," Melo said.

Smaller incidents against da Silva supporters have been reported in recent weeks. On June 15, drones dropped liquid with a pungent smell on leftists attending an event in Uberlandia, in the state of Minas Gerais. Last week, a man threw a rudimentary explosive made with small-scale fireworks at a da Silva rally in Rio de Janeiro.

No injuries resulted from either incident, and police have made arrests in both cases.

Da Silva was arrested in the sprawling Car Wash corruption probe as he led polls to win the 2018 presidential elections. His conviction also barred him from running. But the cases against him were quashed after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that judge Sergio Moro was biased against the leftist, and he was freed from jail.

Political violence is no stranger to Brazilian politics. In 2018, Rio councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver were shot to death in their car while driving downtown.

Bolsonaro, under pressure to condemn Arruda's killing last weekend and any political violence, said on Tuesday there is no justification for the murder. He has also called members of Arruda's family. In his recorded phone call, he suggested they tell the media he shouldn't be blamed for the murder.

“Since almost all of the press is on the left, they are basically putting this guy's actions on my back," the president told two of Arruda's brothers. “The left has made this a political issue.”

Arruda's killing occurred in the southern state of Parana, a Bolsonaro stronghold. Since then, many authorities have expressed worries about the risks of violence involving supporters of both candidates.

Melina Risso, a program director at the Rio-based security think tank Igarape Institute, said candidates will only stop worrying about their own safety if Bolsonaro openly condemns those committing violent actions.

“Bolsonaro sometimes takes some steps back when these incidents appear, but that is only until the news cycle is over,” Risso said. “The risks are very real, and there is no sign that will change until the election is over."

——

Jeantet reported from Rio de Janeiro. AP journalist Eraldo Peres contributed to this report from Brasilia.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sri Lanka is choosing leader to replace ex-president

Sri Lankan lawmakers met Saturday to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the president who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country's economic collapse. A day earlier, Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in as interim president until Parliament...
ASIA
US News and World Report

Analysis: Lula in Flak Jacket, Brazil on Edge as Political Killing Mars Campaign

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The shooting over the weekend of an official in Brazil's leftist Workers' Party (PT) by a supporter of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has inflamed fears of more political violence ahead of a heated election in October. The local party official's death was the most dramatic case this...
AMERICAS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNBC

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid crisis as ire turns toward prime minister

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives — and he made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation, which has been gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel — and now is beset by political chaos.
WORLD
International Business Times

Outgoing Sri Lankan President Lands In Singapore After Fleeing Uprising

Outgoing Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday after fleeing mass protests over his country's economic meltdown, as troops patrolled the commercial capital Colombo to enforce a curfew. Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edson Fachin
Person
Marielle Franco
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Miami Herald

Duque calls presidency a success; leaders point out perils to Latin democracies at Miami summit

With only 24 days left in his term in office, President Iván Duque of Colombia went over the achievements of his administration, saying he was able to successfully overcome some of the major challenges in his country’s recent history, including the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inflow of more than 1.8 million Venezuelans seeking to escape the dictatorship next door.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian#Workers Party#Cia
International Business Times

Philippines Starts New Era Of Marcos Rule, Decades After Overthrow

Ferdinand Marcos, the son of the Philippine ruler overthrown in a popular uprising 36 years ago, was sworn in as the country's president on Thursday, promising to strive for unity and a better future while praising his late father's legacy. Marcos, 64, won last month's election in a landslide, capping...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Brazil
The Guardian

Sri Lanka’s old political order has collapsed. What happens next?

The images coming from Sri Lanka are extraordinary: protesters are wrestling on the president’s bed, cooking on his sprawling lawns and swimming in his pool. This public outrage is all aimed squarely at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose administration has left Sri Lanka begging for a cash bailout from the International Monetary Fund after defaulting on foreign debt for the first time since it became independent from British colonial rule in 1948.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The AP Interview: Sri Lanka candidate sees tough work ahead

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition leader, who is seeking the presidency next week, vowed Friday to “listen to the people” who are struggling through the island nation’s worst economic crisis and to hold accountable the president who fled under pressure from protesters. In an interview with The Associated Press from his office in the capital, Sajith Premadasa said that if he wins the election in Parliament, he would ensure that “an elective dictatorship never, ever occurs” in Sri Lanka. “That’s what we should do. That is our function — catching those who looted Sri Lanka. That should be done through proper constitutional, legal, democratic procedures,” Premadasa said. The former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, slipped away aboard a military plane Wednesday before arriving in Singapore the following day. His resignation was officially announced Friday.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Italy's Government On Shaky Ground Ahead Of New Confidence Vote

Italians woke to political uncertainty Friday amid an unprecedented government crisis that has put Mario Draghi's future as prime minister on tenterhooks and raised the spectre of snap elections. The premier of Europe's third-largest economy will have until Wednesday to shore up political support in a bid to save his...
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

745K+
Followers
165K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy