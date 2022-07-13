ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Cleanup efforts underway after storm tears through Harford County

By Ava-joye Burnett
 4 days ago

Cleanup efforts underway after storm tears through Harford County 02:50

BEL AIR, Md. -- Communities across Central Maryland are picking up the pieces after strong winds spawned by Tuesday night's storms uprooted trees, destroyed homes and left thousands without electricity.

In Harford County, County Executive Barry Glassman said about 14,000 people remain without power as of Wednesday afternoon after felled trees knocked down power lines.

"We've worked with the library system," Glassman said Wednesday morning. "If you need to recharge your medical devices or personal digital devices, our libraries will be open till 7 p.m."

More than 70 roads were closed in the county by the havoc Tuesday evening, but nearly half of them have now reopened. Drivers had to maneuver through intersections with no traffic signal for guidance.

In South Hampton Road, crews had to work around two trees that came down in one yard. One of the root systems was higher than a car.

On Eastbourne Court, a tree that stood tall for decades came crashing down, but residents got lucky.

"We looked out the window and she was like oh my god, like, my, my car is under there," said resident Torie Boston. "And it was kind of crazy because car was parked next to it. And it was as if this tree had split around my car because my car wasn't touched. It was really weird."

No injuries were reported in the county.

"I just want to thank the Lord for sparing our house, sparing our neighborhood," said resident Mark Palmer.

The American Red Cross said more than a dozen families have turned to the non-profit for assistance following the storm, with disaster workers helping connect individuals with health services and financial support.

Churchville in Harford County still dealing with extensive damage from Tuesday's storms

CHURCHVILLE, Md. -- There are homes damaged, cars totaled, wires down and trees still lying across the road in some sections of Harford County, where cleanup is still underway from Tuesday's storm. Barbara Allera-Bohlen was camping but got a phone call from her neighbors. "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there's a tree on your house," the neighbor told her.A tree limb snapped and came into the roof, she said.Her house has been without power for days. "We had a whole house generator, we got it two months ago. It's completely destroyed," she said.Right off her driveway, a...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
BGE still working to restore power, while those without it seek refuge

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. -- It's been two full days since tens of thousands of people lost power, and many will have to spend another evening in the summer heat. There are elderly residents who are finding it difficult to cope in the heat and families are scrambling to find a place to go so that they won't have to spend a third night without air conditioning. At its worst, BGE said more than 100,000 customers had no power. The company said the hope is that by Thursday evening, the number will drop to fewer than 18,000. "We will continue to work around...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Part of northbound I-97 closed for emergency repair of sinkhole

BALTIMORE  -- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has closed lanes on northbound I-97 to repair a sinkhole, according to authorities.Transportation officials announced on Friday afternoon that motorists should expect major delays as workers repair "a void under the pavement." A drainage pipe under I-97 failed due to recent heavy rainfall, which is what created the void, transportation officials said.Motorists should expect major delays in the area of the repairs, transportation officials said. People traveling through the area are encouraged to take MD 100 as an alternative route.Drivers can get by on the right shoulder of the northbound 197 ramp to the inner loop and on the left shoulder on the northbound I-97 ramp to the outer loop of I-695, according to authorities. Motorists should try to exit off northbound I-97 at Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard and proceed to the I-695 ramps, transportation officials said.The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has re-timed traffic signals on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard to mitigate larger-than-normal traffic volumes, according to authorities.Additionally, the department has activated overhead message signs in advance of the work that is being performed on I-97, transportation officials said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

7 Baltimore County schools closed due to power outages

BALTIMORE -- Seven Baltimore County schools will be closed Thursday after losing power in Tuesday's storms.In a tweet, Baltimore County Public Schools said the closures affect the following schools: Carroll Manor Elementary, Hereford Middle, Pot Spring Elementary, Riderwood Elementary, Summit Park Elementary, Sparks Elementary and Fifth District Elementary.Those campuses are without power and will remain closed as a result, the school district said. In addition, the district has closed the Cockeysville Bus Lot work site for the same reason.More than 15,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of Thursday morning, according to BGE's outage map. Those outages make up nearly half of the utility's total outages.In nearby Harford County, all schools remain closed for summer programming as cleanup and power restoration efforts continue.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
